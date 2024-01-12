en English
MatchHome: A Groundbreaking Online Real Estate Service Transforming Home-Buying in the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
In a transformative move for the Philippine real estate scene, MatchHome, a groundbreaking online service, is set to redefine the home-buying experience. The platform emerges as a one-stop solution for potential homeowners, providing comprehensive assistance from property selection right through to securing mortgage loans. This innovation is a first in the nation’s housing market and aims to empower Filipinos in their quest for homeownership.

Addressing Traditional Home-Buying Challenges

Home-buying, despite its rewarding outcomes, is often fraught with challenges. These range from the initial property search to overcoming downpayment hurdles and the complex task of sourcing suitable financing. MatchHome addresses these pain points head-on, offering potential buyers a seamless, stress-free way to purchase their dream homes.

A Live Inventory and Assessment Tool

With a live inventory of properties from the country’s top developers at its disposal, MatchHome ensures buyers have a plethora of options to choose from. But it doesn’t stop there. The platform also offers a free assessment tool that aids buyers in making informed decisions, taking into account their budget, preference, and other key factors.

Facilitating Financial Transactions

In addition to its innovative features, MatchHome provides comprehensive loan assistance. It has partnered with several reputable banks and home loan companies, facilitating financial transactions thereby making the process even smoother. To avail of these services, one need only visit the MatchHome website or download the MatchHome Partner Central app, available on Google Play and the Appstore.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

