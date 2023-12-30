Mastering Cash Flow: A Key to Financial Stability

Mastering cash flow is often deemed as one of the most challenging aspects of personal finance. This perspective comes from Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner, who stresses the need to understand the costs associated with one’s lifestyle while also determining what can be consistently saved and invested. Striking a balance between spending and saving is key to financial stability and is often overlooked in the rush to invest. Boneparth, who is also the president of Bone Fide Wealth and a member of CNBC’s Advisor Council, highlights that without disciplined cash flow management, unforeseen life events could lead individuals to prematurely withdraw from their investments.

Setting Measurable Financial Goals

According to Boneparth, it is imperative to set measurable financial goals such as building an emergency fund, saving for retirement, amassing a down payment, or investing in a child’s education. These goals serve as a roadmap and help in charting the financial course of one’s life. Without clear and measurable objectives, managing finances can become a daunting task leading to potential financial setbacks.

Strategies for Efficient Spending

Carolyn McClanahan, a financial planner and founder of Life Planning Partners, offers advice on how to review spending on necessities and discretionary items to ensure cost efficiency and eliminate thoughtless spending. She believes that by aligning spending habits with financial goals, households can optimize their financial management strategies and achieve long-term financial stability.

Automating Savings Transfers

McClanahan also suggests setting up automatic savings transfers to occur just after payday. This strategy allows individuals to save consistently and automatically, which can accumulate significant savings over time. It also helps in preventing impulsive spending and encourages a disciplined approach to savings.

This advice is part of a broader discussion on personal finance strategies to navigate the current economy while building wealth, shared on the weekly audio show ‘This week your wallet’ produced by CNBC’s Personal Finance team.