en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) began trading on January 10, 2024, on a high note with an initial surge of 1.34%, reaching $428.27. The stock soared to a daily high of $429.47, but eventually closed lower at $422.60. The company’s 52-week range has been between $340.21-$428.36, indicating noteworthy price activity throughout the year.

Financial Performance and Market Position

With a market capitalization of $401.62 billion and a workforce of 29,900, Mastercard has exhibited a sales growth of 11.16% over the last half-decade. Its annual EPS growth of 22.87% and the current year’s EPS growth of 14.20% reflect a solid financial performance. The company’s gross margin stands impressively at over 96%, with an operating margin of over 56% and a pretax margin of 52.80%.

Ownership of the company is divided between insiders and institutions, with 11.32% and 77.99% stakes, respectively. Recent insider trading involved the President & CTO and the President of Cyber & Intelligence.

Quarterly Report and Analysts’ Projection

The company’s latest quarterly report surpassed expectations with an EPS of $3.1, outperforming the anticipated $2.93. Analysts project an EPS increase to 14.23 in the next year and a growth rate of 20.84% over the next five years.

Mastercard’s stock has a quick ratio of 1.17, a PE ratio of 37.30, and a beta score of 1.08. Its price to sales ratio stands at 16.47, and the price to free cash flow is 39.19. The company’s diluted EPS is $11.48 and is projected to reach $3.08 in the next quarter.

Stock Performance and Future Prospects

Despite a decrease in volume compared to the previous year, the company’s stock performance indicates a significant rise with a raw stochastic average of 98.28% for the past 100 days. With a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) and promising Value, Growth, and Momentum Scores, Mastercard’s stock appears to have potential for further growth.

Mastercard’s strong market position, impressive financial performance, and promising growth prospects have contributed to its robust stock performance, instilling confidence among investors regarding the company’s long-term prospects. Despite minor fluctuations, the overall trend suggests steady upward momentum, marking Mastercard as a company to watch in the forthcoming financial year.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan's Economic Reform Program
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a notable surge in buying for the second consecutive day, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) completion of the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program. The PSX’s key KSE-100 index ascended 565.79 points, or 0.88%, to reach a new high of 65,183.35. IMF’s Approval and the Economic Ripple
PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan's Economic Reform Program
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
2 mins ago
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
3 mins ago
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
SEC's Proposal to Limit Volume-Based Discounts Stirs Controversy in Financial Circles
19 seconds ago
SEC's Proposal to Limit Volume-Based Discounts Stirs Controversy in Financial Circles
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
46 seconds ago
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
1 min ago
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
Latest Headlines
World News
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
10 seconds
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
25 seconds
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
35 seconds
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
36 seconds
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
45 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
1 min
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
1 min
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
1 min
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
1 min
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app