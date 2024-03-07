Mastercard, FAB Seal Exclusive Global Partnership to Boost Digital Payments in EEMEA

Mastercard and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), two titans in the global finance arena, have announced an exclusive, long-term partnership aimed at revolutionizing the digital payments ecosystem across the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region. This groundbreaking alliance, spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt, is set to catalyze accelerated growth and innovation, particularly in the UAE, while propelling FAB's expansion plans on an international scale.

Futoon Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking at FAB, and Khalid Elgibali, Division President for the Middle East and North Africa at Mastercard, both heralded the partnership as a significant step forward in their commitment to excellence and customer-centric innovation. This collaboration will not only leverage Mastercard's advanced AI and cyber technology but also focus on developing unique products, services, and solutions tailored to FAB's diverse consumer base.

Revolutionizing Customer Experience with AI

At the heart of this partnership is the use of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technologies aimed at redefining the customer banking experience. Mastercard's Global Center for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology, located in the UAE, will play a pivotal role in driving efficiency and innovation. By harnessing AI, the partners are looking to create a more intuitive and seamless experience for consumers, SMEs, and commercial segments alike.

Shared Value Creation and Strategic Growth

The collaboration between Mastercard and FAB is built on a foundation of shared value creation, focusing on long-term strategic growth. Initiatives and strategic programs will be developed as a unified team, emphasizing closer day-to-day collaboration. This approach is expected to unlock new ways of working, enabling the partners to redefine the payments landscape with disruptive products and solutions.

Commitment to Sustainability and Financial Inclusion

A noteworthy aspect of this partnership is FAB's participation in Mastercard's Priceless Planet Coalition, a testament to their commitment to combat climate change by restoring 100 million trees. This initiative, along with the launch of innovative products like the SlicePay Buy-Now-Pay-Later card, underscores the partners' dedication to not only advancing digital transformation but also enhancing financial inclusion and sustainability.

This exclusive global partnership between Mastercard and FAB marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more inclusive and digitally empowered financial ecosystem. By combining their strengths, the two organizations are set to make a profound impact on the digital payments landscape, offering unprecedented benefits and flexibility to consumers across the EEMEA region. As they move forward, the focus will remain on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth, setting new benchmarks in the industry.