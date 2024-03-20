Master Tax Season 2024: Essential Tips, IRS Free File Program, and Child Tax Credit Expansion

It's tax season in the U.S., and navigating the complexities of tax filing is crucial for timely and accurate submissions. With the deadline of April 15 looming, individuals must gather necessary documents, including Social Security numbers, W-2 forms, 1099 forms, and records of deductions and credits. The IRS provides multiple resources to assist taxpayers, including the Direct File program and free tax preparation for eligible individuals. Additionally, a potential child tax credit expansion could significantly benefit low-income families.

IRS Resources and Direct File Program

The IRS offers a variety of tools to simplify the tax filing process. For those earning $79,000 or less, free guided tax preparation is available, performing calculations and ensuring accuracy. The Direct File pilot program, now in 12 states, enables simple W-2 form tax returns to be filed online for free, potentially reaching 19 million individuals. This initiative, part of broader efforts to make tax filing more accessible, could see national expansion based on its initial success.

Professional Assistance and Free Tax Help

For those seeking professional help, the IRS directory lists licensed tax preparers nationwide. Additionally, the VITA and TCE programs offer free tax assistance to eligible individuals, including those with disabilities, limited English proficiency, and seniors. Taxpayers can also utilize the IRS's interactive tax assistant tool for personalized answers to tax questions, further easing the filing process.

Child Tax Credit Expansion Proposal

A bipartisan agreement aims to expand the child tax credit, potentially increasing the maximum refundable amount and benefiting approximately 16 million children in low-income families. This expansion would incrementally raise the refundable credit over the next few years, demonstrating a significant move towards supporting families in need. Lawmakers are eager to advance this bill, highlighting its importance in the broader tax policy landscape.

The tax season of 2024 presents opportunities and challenges for U.S. taxpayers. With the IRS offering numerous resources and potentially significant policy changes on the horizon, individuals have a variety of tools at their disposal to navigate tax filing successfully. The emphasis on accessibility and support for low-income families underscores the ongoing efforts to make the tax system more equitable and efficient.