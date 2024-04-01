Massive HRA Fraud Uncovered: Misuse of PANs Costs Tax Department Millions

The Income Tax Department's recent investigation has revealed a significant number of individuals exploiting Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards to illicitly claim House Rent Allowance (HRA), spotlighting a widespread scandal. With cases ranging between 8,000 to 10,000, the fraudulent activities have involved sums exceeding Rs 10 lakh per claim, marking a new height in tax evasion tactics. This discovery has prompted a rigorous crackdown on those manipulating the system for undue tax advantages.

Advertisment

Understanding the HRA Fraud

Upon delving into the matter, tax authorities stumbled upon rent receipts amounting to approximately Rs 1 crore under a single PAN, raising immediate suspicions. Further investigation unveiled that the PAN's registered individual was oblivious to these transactions, let alone receiving the purported rent. This scenario, among others, highlighted a disturbing trend of PAN misuse, alarming tax officials about the scale of fraudulence. Specifically, employees from certain companies were found to utilize identical PANs for claiming HRA benefits, thereby reducing their tax liabilities under false pretenses.

Regulatory Gaps and Tax Evasion

Advertisment

The current tax deduction at source (TDS) rules, which apply for monthly rents over Rs 50,000 or annual payments exceeding Rs 6 lakh, have inadvertently facilitated this tax avoidance scheme. Salaried employees, exploiting this loophole, have managed to dodge taxes on rental income, posing a significant challenge to the tax department. Tax experts urge individuals against engaging in such deceptive practices, emphasizing the advanced tracking capabilities of tax authorities, including automated processes and data analytics, to identify and penalize fraudulent claims.

Consequences of Fraud and Preventive Measures

Individuals found guilty of submitting fraudulent HRA claims are subject to severe penalties, interests, and, in extreme cases, legal prosecution. To be eligible for HRA tax benefits, one must be a salaried employee residing in rented accommodation and provide credible evidence of rent payment, such as rent receipts or a rental agreement. The Income Tax Department's efforts to combat this fraud underline the importance of integrity in financial transactions and the potential repercussions of attempting to exploit the system for personal gain.