Mass Defections at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe: A Shift in Italy's Legal Landscape

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, a prominent global law firm, is reeling from its second mass defection in Italy. A 15-lawyer team, led by partner Alessandro De Nicola, has moved to BonelliErede. This development comes mere days after another group of lawyers left for Hogan Lovells.

An Exodus of Talent

February 14, 2024: The legal landscape in Italy is shifting dramatically as Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe experiences an unprecedented exodus of talent. In a move that further underscores the volatility of the Italian legal market, a 15-lawyer team, led by Alessandro De Nicola, is leaving Orrick to join BonelliErede.

This departure follows closely on the heels of another high-profile move. Just last week, Hogan Lovells, a global law firm, announced the addition of a team of more than 30 individuals from Orrick. The new team, led by Patrizio Messina, includes 23 Finance and M&A lawyers and will focus on structured finance, debt capital markets, and M&A.

A Strategic Move

The recent moves are indicative of the intense competition among global law firms to strengthen their positions in key markets. For BonelliErede, the addition of De Nicola's team is a strategic move that will significantly enhance its risk compliance and investigations group as well as its IP privacy and IT team.

De Nicola, a respected figure in the Italian legal community, brings a wealth of experience in corporate compliance, internal investigations, and white-collar defense. His team's expertise complements BonelliErede's existing strengths and positions the firm to better serve clients in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

A New Era for Hogan Lovells

Meanwhile, Hogan Lovells is also leveraging the recent influx of talent to expand its capabilities in Italy. With the addition of Messina's team, the firm now boasts over 160 lawyers in the country, including 26 partners. Messina will assume the role of managing partner for Italy, working alongside Vittorio Moresco, who will become the deputy managing partner.

The new team's focus on structured finance, debt capital markets, and M&A aligns with Hogan Lovells' global strategy and enhances its ability to advise clients on complex cross-border transactions. The firm's expanded presence in Italy is expected to bolster its position in the European market and beyond.

As these developments unfold, the legal community watches with bated breath, eager to see how these moves will reshape the industry in Italy and beyond. One thing is certain: the landscape of the Italian legal market will never be the same.

In a nutshell: Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is experiencing significant talent loss in Italy, with a 15-lawyer team led by Alessandro De Nicola moving to BonelliErede. This follows the recent departure of another team to Hogan Lovells. These moves signify intense competition among global law firms to strengthen their positions in key markets. BonelliErede stands to benefit from De Nicola's expertise in corporate compliance, internal investigations, and white-collar defense, while Hogan Lovells expands its capabilities in structured finance, debt capital markets, and M&A.