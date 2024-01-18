MAS Financial Services Announces Bonus Shares and Fund Raising Post Milestone Achievement

In a landmark move, MAS Financial Services Limited, a renowned name in MSME financing, has announced a series of consequential developments. These decisions followed a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors and come on the heels of the company’s commendable achievement of surpassing Rs. 10,000 Crore in consolidated assets under management (AUM).

Issuing Bonus Shares: A Token of Gratitude

Recognizing this significant milestone, the board has proposed issuing bonus shares to its shareholders at a 2:1 ratio. This means eligible shareholders stand to receive two new fully paid-up equity shares for each share they currently hold. The move is seen as a reward to shareholders for their continued faith in the company.

Proposed Fund Raising: Fostering Future Growth

Simultaneously, the board has resolved to fortify the company’s balance sheet and bolster future growth. They aim to do so by amassing up to Rs 700 Crores via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to the approval of shareholders and the necessary regulatory clearances.

Commitment Reiteration by the Founder

Kamlesh Gandhi, the Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, voiced the board’s pleasure in issuing the bonus shares. He reiterated the team’s unwavering commitment to the company’s mission. MAS Financial has been serving the lower and middle-income groups in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas since 1995, providing a spectrum of financial services. These include loans for micro enterprises, SMEs, homes, two-wheelers, used cars, and commercial vehicles.

Company’s Financial Standing

Currently, MAS Financial Services Limited’s shares are trading at a marginally lower rate of Rs 970.30. Despite this, the company has shown promising growth with a net profit of 61.17 Crores in the last quarter. It has given an 11.81% return this year and an 8.77% return in the last five days. The company has a healthy promoter holding of 73.73% and a public holding of 26.27%. As of December 31, 2023, the Mutual Fund holding in MAS Financial Services was at 0.36%, and the FII holding was at 1.63%.