Finance

Maryland Man Bags $50,000 Lottery Jackpot Using Unique Number Selection Strategy

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Maryland Man Bags $50,000 Lottery Jackpot Using Unique Number Selection Strategy

In an unexpected twist of fortune, a Maryland resident, known by the nickname ‘Fego,’ struck gold in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game, bagging a whopping $50,000. This significant win, announced on January 12, 2024, is a result of Fego’s distinct approach to choosing numbers, a strategy that has finally paid off after dabbling in the Maryland Lottery games since 1980.

The Winning Strategy

Fego, hailing from Prince George’s County, didn’t rely on the randomness of the Quick Pick option or any conventional number selection technique. Instead, he relied on a unique method of observing and selecting numbers that frequently appeared in the lottery draws. His winning ticket, bought on January 9 from a convenience store in Riverdale, Maryland, for a mere $2, bore the numbers 5, 11, 18, 26, and 29. These were the numbers that led him to a life-changing victory.

Impact of the Win

Despite having won smaller prizes before, nothing compares to the magnitude of this recent win. Fego’s plans for his newfound wealth are straightforward yet touching. He intends to clear his debts and share some of his winnings with his brother, showcasing a sense of responsibility and family solidarity. Fego’s win also benefited the Super Convenience Store that sold the winning ticket, earning them a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

The Maryland Lottery’s Contribution

The Maryland Lottery, in operation since 1973, has made significant contributions to the state. It has generated over $19.3 billion in revenue, a portion of which supports Maryland’s education system, the Maryland Veterans Trust Fund, the Baltimore City Public School Construction Financing Fund, and the State General Fund. With Fego’s win, he becomes the second person to claim the $50,000 jackpot for Bonus Match 5 in 2024. Notably, another jackpot from January 10 is yet to be claimed, keeping the anticipation and excitement alive in the Maryland Lottery community.

Finance United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

