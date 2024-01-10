en English
Finance

Martin Lewis Highlights Urgent Deadline for Claiming Bereavement Support

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Martin Lewis Highlights Urgent Deadline for Claiming Bereavement Support

Renowned financial expert and host of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show, Martin Lewis, has issued a crucial reminder to UK households about an imminent deadline for claiming bereavement support following a significant legislative change. The announcement came during a special episode aired on January 9, where Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was a guest.

Time-Sensitive Opportunity

In the episode, Martin Lewis stressed that there’s barely a month remaining for individuals to file claims for backdated bereavement support. A law revision in February 2023 has made cohabiting parents who’ve suffered the loss of their partner eligible for bereavement payments. Previously, this benefit was only available to those in a marriage or civil partnership.

Retroactive Application and Impending Deadline

This change is applicable retroactively, covering bereavements dating back to 2001. However, the window for claiming this support shuts on February 8, post which this opportunity will evaporate. Already, viewers of the show have capitalized on this information; one viewer notably received a considerable payment of £22,000 following the advice from Lewis.

Fervent Appeal to the Public

Lewis has fervently urged the public to educate themselves thoroughly about this complex issue. He emphasized the importance of swift action to ascertain their eligibility for any funds that might be owed to them. The Department for Work and Pensions has echoed Lewis’s warning, particularly to ‘bereaved cohabiting parents’, as the crucial deadline fast approaches.

Bereavement Support: New Rules, New Beneficiaries

The new regulations have broadened the eligibility criteria for the Widowed Parent’s Allowance or Bereavement Support. Claimants must meet these criteria on or after August 30, 2018, and have until February 8, 2024, to claim. The law’s intent is to widen financial support access for grieving parents and their children. The application process is accessible online, over the phone, or via paper application. The legislature’s revision also permits retrospective payments dating back to 2001, expected to benefit thousands of families across the UK.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

