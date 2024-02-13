Marriott's Mixed Q4 Results: Earnings Beat but Stock Slips on Revenue Miss

Marriott International's Mixed Q4 Results: Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat

Earnings Beat and Revenue Shortfall

Marriott International Inc. kicked off 2024 with a mixed bag of quarterly results. The company reported a 27% increase in net income, but its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations, causing a 4.9% dip in its stock in premarket trading. This dichotomy has left investors grappling with the implications of the hotel giant's financial performance.

Surpassed Expectations: The adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $3.57 per share surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.12. However, the company's revenue of $6.1 billion slightly missed the mark, compared to the estimated $6.26 billion.

Leisure and Business Transient Revenue Growth

Despite the revenue shortfall, Marriott highlighted its growth in hotel leisure revenue, which exceeded 2019 levels, and business transient revenue, driven by strong demand from large corporate customers. These positive indicators suggest that the company is on the path to recovery, even as the global economy continues to face challenges.

Corporate Travel Remains Robust: Michael Bellisario, Senior Research Analyst at Baird, points out that although leisure travel trends have slowed, corporate travel remains robust, significantly benefiting Marriott.

Lower 2024 Profit Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Marriott provided a lower profit outlook for the first quarter and the full year of 2024, with projected adjusted earnings of $9.18 to $9.52 per share, below analysts' estimates of $9.69 per share. This downward revision is attributed to the company not incorporating buybacks into the figures.

Shareholder Returns and Global Expansion: Despite the lower profit outlook, Marriott announced plans to return billions to shareholders and expand its global room additions and development pipeline. The company anticipates a worldwide full-year RevPAR (revenue per available room) increase of 3 to 5% and net rooms growth of 5.5 to 6% for the current year.

As Marriott navigates the post-pandemic landscape, it continues to focus on recovery in key markets, such as Asia and US urban centers. With corporate travel remaining strong and leisure travel showing signs of resilience, the hotel giant is well-positioned to weather the storm and emerge even stronger.