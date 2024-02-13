Marriott International's 2023 Earnings: Resilience and Growth Amidst Market Recovery

Marriott International's Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings: A Tale of Resilience and Growth

February 13, 2024 - Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings. The report showcased the company's robust growth strategies, including the groundbreaking of the first StudioRes property and a licensing agreement with MGM Resorts International.

A Year of Resilience and Recovery

The company reported impressive operating income, net income, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) statistics. Marriott signed a record number of organic rooms globally in 2023, indicating a strong post-pandemic recovery. The development pipeline for 2024 looks promising, with expected growth in RevPAR and net rooms.

Marriott's commitment to growth is evident in its ambitious plans for shareholder returns. The company aims to return approximately $3.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2024.

Notable Transactions and Market Trends

The top U.S. hotel transaction in 2023 was Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) selling a 21.9% stake in The Bellagio in Las Vegas for $950 million. Other significant transactions include the sale of RH Guesthouse in New York City's Meatpacking District for $57.7 million and the sale of New York City properties like the Park Lane Hotel and a portion of the Mandarin Oriental New York.

The market is showing signs of recovery post-pandemic, with strong interest from international buyers and continued ADR growth. The UK hotel sector also experienced a surge in key performance metrics, with investment volumes reaching £2.4bn and a significant increase in office-to-hotel conversions.

UK Hotel Sector: A Surge in Performance

The UK hotel industry saw an upswing in performance, with ADR growing by 26% since 2019, and occupancy expected to fully recover by mid-2024. Room supply grew by 0.7% YoY, with additional growth expected from office to hotel conversions in key markets like London and Edinburgh.

Hotel overnights are projected to surpass 2019 levels by 2024, driven by domestic demand and cross-continental recovery. This positive outlook is further bolstered by the strong performance of the UK hotel transaction market in 2023.

In 2023, the firm completed 31 transactions in the hotel market, with the standout deal being the sale of The Caley Hotel in Edinburgh for £85m to Henderson Park and Klarent Hospitality. This transaction accounted for 27% of the overall volumes.

Another significant sale was Mar Hall in Renfrewshire to Dubai-based Dutco. Buyer profile analysis revealed that 77% of purchasers were UK investors, up from 63% in 2022. These local buyers often understand the subtleties of sub-markets and where they can add value to existing hotels and their communities.

The remaining 23% of capital came from investors in South Africa, the UAE, Singapore, and the Republic of Ireland, indicating a strong international interest in the UK hotel market.

As we move forward into 2024, Marriott International and the wider hotel industry continue to demonstrate resilience and a commitment to growth, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. With promising development pipelines and a recovering market, the future looks bright for this dynamic sector.