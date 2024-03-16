Market Veteran Advocates for Private Banks, FMCG Over Auto Amid Fair Valuations

Amidst fluctuating market conditions, Amit Jain, co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services, has spotlighted the undervalued potential in private banks and FMCG stocks in comparison to the fairly valued auto sector. Jain, with over 18 years in the finance sector, also finds compelling opportunities in the IT sectors of Hang Seng due to attractive valuations.

Advertisment

Market Corrections and Investment Strategies

Following a significant correction in smallcap and microcap stocks, with declines ranging from 8% to 50% in recent months, Jain identifies this as a strategic moment to discover value in select small and microcap stocks poised for substantial returns. Despite this correction, Jain underscores the attractiveness of private banks, select PSU banks, and FMCG stocks for medium to long-term investments. Contrarily, he adopts a contrarian stance towards the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets, seeing value where others may not.

Banks Over NBFCs, and Sectoral Choices

Advertisment

Jain's investment preferences lean towards banks and NBFCs over the IT sector, citing more attractive valuations. Within the NBFC space, housing finance companies are favored over micro finance institutions. Despite the overall fair valuation of the auto sector, Jain suggests avoiding it altogether, though if pressed, Maruti Suzuki India would be chosen over Tata Motors. This nuanced approach highlights Jain's strategic investment decisions based on sectoral performance and valuation.

Outlook on China and Market Predictions

Despite potential growth slowdowns in China due to strained international relations, Jain remains optimistic about improving economic ties and the global economic environment. He is particularly bullish on the technology sector within the Hang Seng market due to its 'mouth-watering' valuations. With elections on the horizon, Jain believes that the markets might present even more attractive investment opportunities post-election, dismissing concerns of a market bubble previously highlighted in the broader market due to global liquidity factors.