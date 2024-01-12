en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Market Analysis: ‘Best-in-Class’ Software Company Recommended, Barclays Downgrades Snowflake

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Market Analysis: ‘Best-in-Class’ Software Company Recommended, Barclays Downgrades Snowflake

In a recent market analysis, an analyst has made a strong endorsement of a software company referred to as ‘best-in-class,’ suggesting a potential goldmine for investors. Concurrently, major financial services provider Barclays has downgraded Snowflake, a cloud-based data-warehousing company, indicating a revision of expectations for its financial performance or market position.

Investing in Tech Hardware Stocks

Investors are being nudged towards tech hardware stocks such as Quantum Corporation, Dell Technologies, and HP Inc. rather than Apple Inc., given the growing demand for advanced hardware propelled by digitization and emerging technologies. This comes in light of declining sales and an expensive valuation of Apple Inc. Quantum Corporation’s products, partnerships, financial performance, and growth expectations have been highlighted to affirm its potential as a worthy investment.

NetApp and TD SYNNEX Stocks: Strong Performers

The technology industry is witnessing long-term growth due to increased spending on digitization and the adoption of emerging technologies. Analysts recommend buying NetApp NTAP and TD SYNNEX SNX stocks owing to their strong financial performance. NetApp Inc NTAP, which provides cloud-led and data-centric services, and TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology ecosystem, are both in the spotlight for their robust performance and promising growth prospects.

Growth Stocks: Long-Term Investment Opportunities

The web page provides insights into investing in growth stocks, emphasizing long-term investment opportunities. Investors are guided on how to find and choose the best growth stocks to buy, with a focus on the current economic landscape, thriving sectors, and research tools. A specially curated list of 15 growth stocks to buy now across various industries is included, featuring companies like Palantir Technologies and Nvidia Corp.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Nikkei Index Soars in Early 2024: A Spotlight on 2024 X Corp
As the dawn of 2024 breaks, Tokyo’s Nikkei Index marks a new era in Japan’s financial markets, registering a formidable performance that has drawn global attention. The Nikkei, a stock market index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has shown an impressive surge, outclassing other global indices and reflecting a promising economic trajectory for Japan. Nikkei’s
Nikkei Index Soars in Early 2024: A Spotlight on 2024 X Corp
Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis
2 mins ago
Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
3 mins ago
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
25 seconds ago
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
2 mins ago
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline
2 mins ago
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
7 seconds
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
29 seconds
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
31 seconds
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
33 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
1 min
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
2 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
2 mins
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
2 mins
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app