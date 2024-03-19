Marija Sara Vella Gafà Calls for Banking Overhaul in Malta Amid Customer Frustrations

Marija Sara Vella Gafà, the mayor of Gudja and a Labour Party candidate for the European Parliament elections, has voiced significant concerns regarding the treatment of customers by Maltese banks. She highlights the growing frustrations among citizens and business owners due to stringent anti-money laundering regulations, poor communication, and obstacles in accessing financial services. Gafà urges a radical change in banking services to prioritize customer needs, citing the negative impact on businesses and the economy.

Impact of Regulatory Measures on Everyday Transactions

The frustration among Maltese citizens and entrepreneurs is largely attributed to the stringent anti-money laundering measures that banks have implemented. These measures, while designed to combat financial crimes, have inadvertently placed a burden on law-abiding citizens, NGOs, and businesses, making it increasingly difficult to access basic financial services. The situation was exacerbated by Malta's brief placement on the FATF's grey list, which damaged the financial system's reputation and led to heightened scrutiny of financial transactions, even after the country was cleared.

Declining Service Quality Amid Record Profits

Despite banks reporting record profits year after year, customers are experiencing a decline in service quality. Gafà criticizes the banks for their failure to invest in digital technology that could simplify processes for customers and improve communication, especially for older citizens and those less tech-savvy. The lack of effective communication often results in disputes that could have been avoided, highlighting a need for a more customer-centric approach in the banking sector.

Call for a Radical Overhaul

Gafà stresses the need for a radical overhaul of the services provided by banks, emphasizing that they should serve the interests of their clients, not the other way round. She points out the adverse effects of the current banking practices on startups and established businesses, including long waiting times for opening accounts, constant introduction of new fees, and a general lack of support. Gafà compares the situation to a poorly managed restaurant, underscoring the urgency for change to ensure fair treatment and improved services for all clients.

Marija Sara Vella Gafà's call for a radical overhaul in the banking sector reflects a broader demand for more equitable and customer-friendly banking services in Malta. By prioritizing the needs of citizens and businesses over stringent regulatory compliance and profit margins, banks can restore trust and support the growth of the local economy. Gafà's advocacy for change underscores the importance of balancing regulatory measures with the practical needs of the community, aiming for a banking sector that truly serves its clients.