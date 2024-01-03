Marianas Public Land Trust Reports Principal Fund at $117.7 Million

The landscape of public land management in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has witnessed a historical milestone as the Marianas Public Land Trust (MPLT) reports a principal fund standing at a robust $117.7 million. This figure represents an impressive increase, being 1.86 times larger than the initial contributions.

MPLT’s Stewardship of CNMI Public Lands

Established as a constitutional trust, MPLT shoulders the responsibility of managing the net revenues derived from the leasing of CNMI public lands. These lands fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Public Lands. MPLT’s role is not merely to safeguard these funds but to actively invest them, grow the principal and generate net investment income. This income in turn flows into the CNMI general fund and the American Memorial Park trust fund, thereby directly contributing to the financial health of the region.

A Track Record of Growth and Contribution

Since its inception in 1983, MPLT has received a cumulative total of $54.6 million in distributions from the Department of Public Lands or its predecessor. The year 2023 alone saw MPLT earn $4.1 million, a testament to its steadfast commitment to investment and financial management. MPLT has consistently ensured that asset allocation aligns with benchmarks and has reiterated its dedication to supporting the CNMI government financially.

Loans for Various Needs

In addition to managing and growing the principal fund, MPLT has also extended its financial support in the form of loans to various entities. These include an $8.5 million loan to the Northern Marianas Housing Corporation, a $2.85 million working capital loan to the Commonwealth Health Center, and a $15 million loan to cover expenses following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Yutu. These loans clearly illustrate MPLT’s commitment to stepping in when needed, bolstering the infrastructure and health sectors and aiding in disaster recovery.