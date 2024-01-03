en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Marianas Public Land Trust Reports Principal Fund at $117.7 Million

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Marianas Public Land Trust Reports Principal Fund at $117.7 Million

The landscape of public land management in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has witnessed a historical milestone as the Marianas Public Land Trust (MPLT) reports a principal fund standing at a robust $117.7 million. This figure represents an impressive increase, being 1.86 times larger than the initial contributions.

MPLT’s Stewardship of CNMI Public Lands

Established as a constitutional trust, MPLT shoulders the responsibility of managing the net revenues derived from the leasing of CNMI public lands. These lands fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Public Lands. MPLT’s role is not merely to safeguard these funds but to actively invest them, grow the principal and generate net investment income. This income in turn flows into the CNMI general fund and the American Memorial Park trust fund, thereby directly contributing to the financial health of the region.

A Track Record of Growth and Contribution

Since its inception in 1983, MPLT has received a cumulative total of $54.6 million in distributions from the Department of Public Lands or its predecessor. The year 2023 alone saw MPLT earn $4.1 million, a testament to its steadfast commitment to investment and financial management. MPLT has consistently ensured that asset allocation aligns with benchmarks and has reiterated its dedication to supporting the CNMI government financially.

Loans for Various Needs

In addition to managing and growing the principal fund, MPLT has also extended its financial support in the form of loans to various entities. These include an $8.5 million loan to the Northern Marianas Housing Corporation, a $2.85 million working capital loan to the Commonwealth Health Center, and a $15 million loan to cover expenses following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Yutu. These loans clearly illustrate MPLT’s commitment to stepping in when needed, bolstering the infrastructure and health sectors and aiding in disaster recovery.

0
Finance Investments United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
19 seconds ago
Weyay: The Fastest Growing Digital Bank in Kuwait
Weyay, Kuwait’s trailblazing digital bank, has received the title of “Fastest Growing Digital Bank” in Kuwait from Mastercard, an honor bestowed during the Mastercard Mena East Business Forum in Dubai. This accolade comes in recognition of Weyay’s steadfast dedication to innovation and its role as a pioneer in Kuwait’s burgeoning digital banking industry. Technology and
Weyay: The Fastest Growing Digital Bank in Kuwait
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
3 mins ago
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise
4 mins ago
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise
Glasgow's Shopping Districts Bustle as Stores Reopen; New Attractions on the Horizon
2 mins ago
Glasgow's Shopping Districts Bustle as Stores Reopen; New Attractions on the Horizon
Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland
3 mins ago
Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
3 mins ago
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
19 seconds
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
20 seconds
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
29 seconds
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
1 min
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
2 mins
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
2 mins
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
3 mins
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
3 mins
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
3 mins
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app