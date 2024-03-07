MarginEdge and Mastercard Unite to Digitize B2B Payments for US Restaurants

ARLINGTON, Va., March 07, 2024 — In a strategic move to enhance financial operations for small to mid-sized restaurants, MarginEdge announces a groundbreaking partnership with Mastercard. This collaboration introduces a co-branded Mastercard for seamless B2B payments, marking a significant step towards digitizing expense management and bolstering working capital for the restaurant sector.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Restaurant Financial Management

Small and medium-sized restaurants often grapple with the cumbersome process of cash-based transactions and manual expense tracking. MarginEdge's innovative solution, a virtual co-branded Mastercard, promises to transform this landscape by offering benefits such as instant access to working capital, potential rebates, and enhanced liquidity. "Our collaboration with Mastercard will accelerate our growing embedded payments and financial service offerings," stated MarginEdge CEO Bo Davis, highlighting the initiative's potential to simplify back-office operations for restaurant operators.

Enhanced Visibility and Control

Advertisment

The partnership also introduces Mastercard's suite of commercial solutions into the MarginEdge platform, including advanced analytics and a virtual card solution that supports secure, transparent transactions. This integrated approach not only facilitates smoother payments to suppliers but also provides restaurant owners with valuable insights into their spending patterns, aiding in more informed decision-making. "Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with MarginEdge," said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, EVP, Mastercard Commercial Solutions, emphasizing the role of these tools in supporting the growth and efficiency of small businesses.

Seamless Integration and Accessibility

All solutions offered through this partnership will be directly integrated into the MarginEdge suite of tools, accessible via its platform and mobile app. This ensures a seamless experience for restaurant operators, allowing them to leverage the full potential of digital financial solutions without disrupting their existing workflows. The initiative represents a significant step forward in the digitization of restaurant operations, promising enhanced efficiency and financial health for participating establishments.

This partnership between MarginEdge and Mastercard reflects a shared commitment to supporting the restaurant industry through innovative technology solutions. By providing tools that offer greater financial control and insight, this collaboration is poised to make a lasting impact on the way restaurants manage their operations and finances, ultimately contributing to their success and sustainability in a competitive market.