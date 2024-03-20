March 31 Deadline Looms: Tax Tasks and Investments Checklist for FY 2023-24

As March 31, 2024, approaches, marking the end of the financial year 2023–24, taxpayers and investors are reminded of critical deadlines for filing tax returns, making tax-saving investments, and completing other financial tasks. This date serves as a pivotal moment for individuals under both the old and new tax regimes, with specific actions required to ensure compliance and optimize tax savings.

File Amended Returns and Choose Tax-Saving Instruments

Taxpayers who missed filing their income tax returns (ITR) or wish to amend previously filed returns to declare additional income have until March 31, 2024, to file an ITR-U for the Assessment Years 2021–22 and 2022–23. This opportunity, introduced in the 2022 budget, allows for belated returns to be filed within two years of the assessment year under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, for those under the old tax regime, the deadline to invest in tax-saving instruments like PPF, ELSS, and ULIPs, among others, is also March 31. These investments can significantly reduce taxable income and are eligible for deductions under various sections of the ITA.

Income Tax Office Support and TDS Certificates

In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Finance has announced that all income tax offices across the country will remain open from March 29 to March 31, 2024. This initiative aims to assist taxpayers with their queries and facilitate the completion of pending departmental work as the deadline approaches. Additionally, entities that have made tax deductions at source (TDS) are reminded to issue the necessary TDS-filing certificates. Specific challan statements for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, and 194-M for February must be filed by March 30, ensuring compliance and avoiding penalties.

Investments and Compliance: A Necessity for Fiscal Responsibility

Ensuring investments, such as in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or PPF, meet the minimum deposit requirements by the end of the fiscal year is crucial to avoid defaulting. This period also serves as a reminder for taxpayers to review their financial portfolios, make informed decisions about tax-saving investments, and comply with filing requirements. The approaching deadline is not only a call to action for meeting legal obligations but also an opportunity for individuals to reassess and realign their financial strategies for the coming fiscal year.

With the end of the financial year on the horizon, taxpayers and investors are urged to take prompt action to meet the March 31 deadline. This period of financial housekeeping is essential for ensuring compliance, optimizing tax savings, and setting a solid foundation for the fiscal year ahead. As the clock ticks down, the importance of being proactive cannot be overstated. Whether it's filing amended returns, making last-minute tax-saving investments, or ensuring compliance with TDS requirements, the time to act is now.