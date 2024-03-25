March 31 Deadline Looms for Old Tax Regime Choices: Essential Tax-Saving Tips

As the end of the financial year 2024 rapidly approaches, the spotlight is on March 31, 2024, a critical date for taxpayers under the old tax regime. This deadline is not only significant for choosing tax-saving instruments but also marks the final day for undertaking several financial tasks crucial for the fiscal year 2023–24. From filing Income Tax Return-Update (ITR-U) to selecting tax-saving investments, the urgency is palpable as taxpayers scramble to make the most of their tax-saving opportunities.

Understanding the ITR-U and its Deadline

For those who have missed filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR) or wish to amend previously filed returns, the ITR-U presents a golden opportunity. This provision, introduced in the 2022 budget under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act, allows for the filing of belated returns within two years of an assessment year. Specifically, taxpayers can file an ITR-U by March 31, 2024, for assessment years 2021–22 and 2022–23. To aid in this process, the Ministry of Finance has announced that income tax offices nationwide will remain open during the last long weekend of March 2024, ensuring taxpayers have the necessary support as the deadline approaches.

Tax-Saving Investments Under the Old Regime

For taxpayers adhering to the old tax regime, selecting the right tax-saving instrument is crucial. Options such as the Public Provident Fund, Equity-Linked Savings Scheme, and National Savings Certificate, among others, offer avenues to claim deductions on overall tax liabilities under sections 80C, 80D, 80G, and 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, investments in health insurance premiums, education loans, and home loans can significantly reduce tax liabilities. It’s essential for taxpayers to make their investment decisions before March 31 to avail of these benefits and meet minimum investment commitments for schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and PPF to avoid penalties.

Compliance Requirements and Deadlines

Taxpayers who have made tax-deductible at-source deductions are required to issue TDS-filing certificates promptly. Specifically, March 30 serves as the deadline for filing challan statements for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, and 194-M in February. This aspect emphasizes the importance of adhering to compliance requirements and deadlines to avoid any penalties or legal issues, underscoring the complexity and importance of timely tax planning.

As the March 31 deadline draws near, taxpayers are reminded of the importance of timely action and informed decision-making in tax planning. This pivotal date not only impacts financial planning for the current fiscal year but also sets the stage for the fiscal health of individuals and businesses in the year ahead. Whether it's filing an ITR-U, choosing the right tax-saving investments, or adhering to compliance requirements, the closing days of March 2024 are critical for ensuring a smooth transition into the new financial year.