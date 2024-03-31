MAPFRE MSV Life Boosts 2023 Bonus Rates, Reflecting Strong Fund Performance

On March 22, MAPFRE MSV Life plc (MMSV) made a significant announcement regarding the bonus rates for With Profits policies for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Highlighting a regular bonus rate of 2.5% on the company's core products, this decision underscores the robust performance of its With Profits Fund amidst fluctuating financial markets. CEO Etienne Sciberras emphasized the advantage of investing in With Profits policies, citing the fund's strategic investment approach and diversified asset allocation as key factors behind its success in 2023.

Market Recovery and Fund Performance

In 2023, the global financial landscape saw mainstream asset classes like fixed income and equities contributing positively towards investment returns. Equities, in particular, rebounded from their lows in 2022, fueled by optimistic economic forecasts, anticipations of interest rate cuts, and positive sentiment driven by technological advancements. Despite this, the fixed income market experienced high volatility, with asset prices remaining below their opening levels for 2022. Within this context, the With Profits Fund achieved a commendable return of 8.64%, marking a significant recovery from a 13.1% downturn in the previous year. This turnaround reflects the fund's principle of return smoothing over time, which mitigates the impact of market volatility.

Enhanced Bonus Rates for 2023

Reflecting the improved investment landscape, MAPFRE MSV Life declared an increased regular bonus rate of 2.5% for its core products, including the Comprehensive Flexi Plan (both regular and single premium policies), the Single Premium Plan, and the With Profits options of the Investment Bond, Retirement Plan, and the Personal Pension Plan. Additionally, a 2.4% bonus rate was announced for the Comprehensive Life Plan. These rates represent a 1.5% increase from the previous year's declaration. For older series policies, a regular bonus of 2.0% was declared, marking a 1.00% increase from 2022. The company also announced final bonuses for various policy types, subject to eligibility criteria based on the plan's term and the policy's performance over time.

Forward-Looking Statements and Strategic Decisions

Alongside these announcements, the board decided to increase the interim regular bonus rate for 2024 from 1.0% to 1.5%, demonstrating confidence in the fund's ongoing performance. This rate may be subject to review, reflecting the board's cautious optimism. Policies transferred from Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. in 2000 and American Life Insurance Company (ALICO) in 2011 also saw regular bonus rates of 2.40% and 2.0%, respectively. CEO Sciberras's statement highlighted the importance of the With Profits Fund's long-term investment philosophy, diversified asset allocation, and active management in navigating market opportunities and delivering consistent returns.