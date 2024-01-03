Manulife Financial Corp.: From a Slight Dip to a Strong Close

On January 2, 2024, the financial landscape witnessed a minor tremor as Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stock opened at $21.87, marking a 1.22% dip from the previous day’s closing. However, the day ended on a brighter note with the stock price closing higher at $22.10 despite fluctuations within the day. Over the past year, the stock price has swayed between $17.07 and $22.33.

Manulife’s Market Presence

A key player in the Insurance – Life Industry, Manulife Financial Corp. boasts a robust workforce of 40,000 and has seen a sales growth of 2.69% over the last five years. Its annual earnings per share growth averaged 6.21%. The company’s significant market presence is further underscored by its $1.80 billion in float and $1.86 billion in outstanding shares, along with an insider ownership of 0.09% and institutional ownership of 51.78%.

Financial Performance

In its last quarterly report, Manulife outperformed earnings expectations with $0.69 per share. The company maintains a healthy net margin of +45.89% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year and a 6.21% EPS growth for the next fiscal year, with a long-term projection of a 2.84% increase in EPS over the next five years.

Stock Volatility and Projections

Manulife’s stock has shown less volatility recently, with a historical volatility of 17.01% in the past 14 days, compared to 20.95% over the past 100 days. Its 50-day Moving Average is $19.54 and the 200-day Moving Average is $19.02. The diluted EPS is projected to be 0.62 in the next quarter and 2.64 in a year. The company’s market capitalization stands at 39.44 billion, with annual sales of 13,189 M and income of 5,525 M.