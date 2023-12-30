en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Manisha Thakor Sheds Light on False Financial Comparisons

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:48 pm EST
Manisha Thakor Sheds Light on False Financial Comparisons

Manisha Thakor, a revered financial planner and author, has shed light on a troubling trend in personal finance. According to her, people are increasingly living beyond their means, driven by unrealistic financial comparisons. This phenomenon has been identified based on Thakor’s three decades of wealth management experience and is echoed in her book ‘MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your Enough’.

Unrealistic Portrayals of Lifestyle in Media

Thakor’s first observation is that characters in television shows and movies often portray lifestyles that are not in sync with the average incomes associated with their fictional jobs. She cites the example of her experience as an investment banker in New York. Despite earning a decent income, she found that the lavish lifestyle portrayed by the characters in the popular sitcom ‘Friends’ was far beyond her reach.

Credit Availability Fuelling Overspending

The second factor she pinpoints is the shift from layaway plans to readily available credit. This has spurred consumers to take home items financed on debt, leading to substantial payments due to interest rates and minimum monthly payments. Thakor notes that credit card balances have surged, with the average balance per consumer hitting a decade high.

Social Media’s Role in Exacerbating the Issue

The third factor is the role of social media in amplifying the problem. Social media platforms often present an ‘airbrushed, curated version of our lives,’ making people feel inadequate and prompting them to spend more on experiences than necessities. Despite this, Thakor remains hopeful, noting a growing desire for authentic connections among social media users, potentially offsetting the drive for façade-based spending.

In conclusion, while Thakor’s observations paint a concerning picture of personal finance, they also provide valuable insights. Recognizing these trends and understanding their drivers can help individuals make more informed financial decisions, avoiding the trap of false financial comparisons. Thakor’s work serves as a much-needed reminder to live within our means and find our ‘enough’ in an increasingly materialistic world.

0
Finance Lifestyle Social Issues
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amanda Blanc Honoured with Damehood, Recognised for Business and Diversity Contributions

By Muhammad Jawad

Record-Breaking $40 Million Home Sale in Ainslie Redefines Luxury Real Estate

By Geeta Pillai

2023: A Year of Activity and Mystery in the NSW Pub Market

By Geeta Pillai

Zambia's Inflation Rate Surges to Two-Year High, Driven by Food Prices and Weakening Currency

By Rafia Tasleem

The Sydney Collective Sinks under Weight of $6 Million Debt ...
@Australia · 6 mins
The Sydney Collective Sinks under Weight of $6 Million Debt ...
heart comment 0
Emma Carlos Advocates for Cultural Shift in Entertainment Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

Emma Carlos Advocates for Cultural Shift in Entertainment Industry
CES 2024: Unveiling Future Tech Trends and Innovations

By Quadri Adejumo

CES 2024: Unveiling Future Tech Trends and Innovations
Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performance in a Decade

By Hadeel Hashem

Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performance in a Decade
Ainslie Home Sold for Record-Breaking $40 Million: A Shift in Property Market Trends

By Wojciech Zylm

Ainslie Home Sold for Record-Breaking $40 Million: A Shift in Property Market Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured
1 min
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia
1 min
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
2 mins
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
3 mins
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
4 mins
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
8 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
9 mins
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
11 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
11 mins
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
36 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
3 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app