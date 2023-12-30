Manisha Thakor Sheds Light on False Financial Comparisons

Manisha Thakor, a revered financial planner and author, has shed light on a troubling trend in personal finance. According to her, people are increasingly living beyond their means, driven by unrealistic financial comparisons. This phenomenon has been identified based on Thakor’s three decades of wealth management experience and is echoed in her book ‘MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your Enough’.

Unrealistic Portrayals of Lifestyle in Media

Thakor’s first observation is that characters in television shows and movies often portray lifestyles that are not in sync with the average incomes associated with their fictional jobs. She cites the example of her experience as an investment banker in New York. Despite earning a decent income, she found that the lavish lifestyle portrayed by the characters in the popular sitcom ‘Friends’ was far beyond her reach.

Credit Availability Fuelling Overspending

The second factor she pinpoints is the shift from layaway plans to readily available credit. This has spurred consumers to take home items financed on debt, leading to substantial payments due to interest rates and minimum monthly payments. Thakor notes that credit card balances have surged, with the average balance per consumer hitting a decade high.

Social Media’s Role in Exacerbating the Issue

The third factor is the role of social media in amplifying the problem. Social media platforms often present an ‘airbrushed, curated version of our lives,’ making people feel inadequate and prompting them to spend more on experiences than necessities. Despite this, Thakor remains hopeful, noting a growing desire for authentic connections among social media users, potentially offsetting the drive for façade-based spending.

In conclusion, while Thakor’s observations paint a concerning picture of personal finance, they also provide valuable insights. Recognizing these trends and understanding their drivers can help individuals make more informed financial decisions, avoiding the trap of false financial comparisons. Thakor’s work serves as a much-needed reminder to live within our means and find our ‘enough’ in an increasingly materialistic world.