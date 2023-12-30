en English
Finance

Manisha Thakor Highlights False Financial Comparisons in New Book ‘MoneyZen’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:46 am EST
Manisha Thakor Highlights False Financial Comparisons in New Book ‘MoneyZen’

Manisha Thakor, an accomplished financial planner and author, has brought to light a concerning trend in her latest book ‘MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your Enough.’ With three decades of experience in wealth management, Thakor unravels the issue of individuals living beyond their means, under the influence of misleading financial comparisons. She emphasizes that this behavior, often fueled by the illusion of affluence, may lead to financial overstretching and stress.

Illusion of Affluence: The Unseen Financial Overstretch

Thakor’s work reveals that individuals frequently compare their financial status to others based on superficial indicators of wealth. The illusion of affluence, characterized by luxury cars, high-end fashion, and extravagant lifestyles, often conceals a reality of insufficient assets. She warns that such false comparisons can trap individuals into emulating these misleading benchmarks, potentially leading to financial strain.

Fueling Factors: Media, Credit, and Social Media

In ‘MoneyZen,’ Thakor identifies three primary factors contributing to this phenomenon. First, the unrealistic portrayal of characters in TV shows and movies living seemingly unaffordable lifestyles. Second, the ready availability of credit, which encourages individuals to live beyond their means. Third, the impact of social media, where curated and often misleading depictions of life can prompt individuals to emulate such lifestyles, further deepening the financial hole.

Towards Financial Zen: A Call for Informed Decisions

Despite outlining the challenges surrounding false financial comparisons, Thakor remains optimistic. She emphasizes the importance of making informed financial decisions, highlighting that understanding the reality behind these illusions can help individuals avoid the pitfalls of this trend. Her book aims to guide people towards finding contentment in their own financial situations, breaking free from the traps of misleading lifestyle benchmarks, and establishing a more genuine and financially sustainable lifestyle.

Finance Lifestyle Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

