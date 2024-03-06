Manifesting Wealth: How Social Media Finance Gurus Profit Amid She-cession

In an era marked by unprecedented financial challenges, particularly for women, a new trend has emerged, promising prosperity through positive thinking. Natalia Benson, among others, champions the concept of manifesting wealth, a method that combines spirituality with financial guidance, attracting a significant following online. This movement gains momentum as the economic fallout from COVID-19, dubbed a 'she-cession,' disproportionately impacts women, prompting many to seek alternative avenues for financial recovery.

A New Age for Financial Advice

As traditional financial systems falter under global crises, social media platforms have become fertile ground for finance mentors like Natalia Benson and Amanda Frances. They blend motivational speaking with financial advice, devoid of traditional credentials, yet amassing followers and clients willing to invest in courses and seminars. These offerings, which can cost thousands, promise not just financial acumen but a complete mindset overhaul towards attracting wealth.

The Cost of Positive Thinking

The allure of a quick fix to financial woes is undeniable, especially in times of uncertainty. However, the costs associated with these programs raise questions about their accessibility and efficacy. Critics argue that manifesting wealth, while empowering, may not replace the need for concrete financial planning and action. The lack of regulation around financial coaching further complicates the picture, leaving participants with no guarantees of success.

Manifestation Meets Reality

Despite skepticism, testimonials from participants like Kehla Guimond suggest some find value in the approach, crediting it with significant personal and financial growth. Yet, as the industry thrives, the broader implications of its success remain a point of contention. Is the rise of wealth manifestation coaches a testament to their effectiveness, or a reflection of the desperation many feel in the face of financial instability? Either way, the phenomenon has turned the coaches themselves into the very image of success they sell.