Business

Manappuram Finance Shares Tumble After Asirvad Micro Finance IPO Postponement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Manappuram Finance Shares Tumble After Asirvad Micro Finance IPO Postponement

Manappuram Finance’s shares plummeted following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) decision to delay the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Asirvad Micro Finance. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw a steep 7.5% decline, while the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a drop of 4.47%, bottoming out at a daily low of Rs 163.4.

Strategic Plans Disrupted

The postponement of Asirvad Micro Finance’s IPO, which aimed to raise Rs 1,500 crore, has thrown a spanner in the works of Manappuram Finance’s strategic plans for diversification and consolidation in the microfinance sector. The company had increased its stake in Asirvad to a majority holding back in June 2022, a move intended to strengthen its financial services portfolio.

Negative Impact on Share Price

The delay has had a significant negative impact on Manappuram Finance’s share price, underlining the importance of Asirvad’s role in the company’s growth strategy. Today’s opening and closing prices, alongside the high and low points, market capitalization, and trading volume, all point to a sharp decrease in stock value. This aligns with the stark reality that Manappuram’s shares have indeed tumbled following the IPO postponement.

Investor Uncertainty

Investors are now left in a state of uncertainty, awaiting further information on when Asirvad Micro Finance’s IPO will be rescheduled. The share price plunge is a stern reminder of how significant the subsidiary’s role is in Manappuram’s overall growth strategy, and how the IPO delay has disrupted the company’s plans, casting a long shadow over its stock performance.

Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
