Managing Retirement Investments: A DIY Approach or Financial Adviser?

Retirement is a time of rewarding relaxation after years of hard work. However, it also brings with it the challenge of managing your investment portfolio. A retired reader recently inquired about a more hands-on approach to their investments, currently managed by an adviser with a 1% fee. The question sparked a debate: Should retirees manage their own investment portfolios or rely on a financial adviser?

Advertisment

The Case for Financial Advisers

Opting for a financial adviser comes with a number of benefits. They offer expertise and experience that a retiree might lack. This is especially crucial for retirees, where investment mistakes could be more damaging. One must consider the aging process and how it might affect their ability to manage investments effectively. An 80-year-old physician, a lifetime do-it-yourself investor, expressed his growing concern over his ability to continue managing his investments effectively, highlighting the risks involved.

Learning to Invest

Advertisment

While learning about investing is beneficial, managing a significant portfolio requires a certain level of expertise to avoid critical errors. It's advisable for retirees to set up a small side account with an online broker for the experience while keeping the main retirement account with the adviser, particularly if the adviser delivers good service and returns.

Investment Strategies

The article also delves into various investment-related topics, such as the impact of natural gas prices on stocks, the potential for interest rate cuts, and strategies for boosting RRSPs. It concludes by discussing investment strategies such as lump-sum investing versus dollar-cost averaging, where lump-sum investing has been shown to be generally more advantageous.

The article emphasizes the importance of honing money management skills and adopting healthy money habits for achieving financial goals in retirement. Whether you're managing your investments personally or seeking advice from a financial adviser, it's crucial to remember that both require dedication, patience, and a keen understanding of the financial market.