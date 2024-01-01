Managing Consumer Debts: A Prudent Financial Approach to the New Year

As the world steps into a brand-new year, a significant number of individuals are looking to address the lingering consumer debts from the previous year, a financial burden they hope to avoid carrying into 2024. The first prudent measure to undertake is to inventory debts and evaluate available resources for repayment, prioritizing those with high-interest rates and bypassing early repayment penalties.

Aligning Income with Debt Obligations

It’s paramount to juxtapose monthly income against debt responsibilities to identify surplus funds that can be directed towards reducing debt. This may necessitate generating additional income or curbing expenses to create a surplus. Renowned financial coach, Shula Newland, champions the idea of establishing a savings account before aggressively addressing debts. This acts as a safety net for unforeseen expenses, thus averting the accumulation of further debt. A sentiment echoed by David Boyle, formerly of Sorted, who underscores the significance of small, regular contributions to savings in managing unexpected costs and alleviating stress.

Avoiding New Debts

Moreover, abstaining from accruing new debts, especially from ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes or credit cards, is crucial. Balance transfers for credit card debt should not be perceived as an invitation to spend more. Concentrated repayment strategies, such as targeting high-interest or small debts can prove effective, and debt consolidation may be a suitable option, provided it presents favorable terms.

Seeking Financial Mentorship

Procuring financial mentorship can be beneficial, particularly for those grappling with overwhelming debts. Early communication with lenders is also recommended to restructure loans and avoid additional fees or penalties in cases of financial hardship. This approach to debt management seeks to offer relief and stability for the fiscal journey in the new year.