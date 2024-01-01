en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Managing Consumer Debts: A Prudent Financial Approach to the New Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Managing Consumer Debts: A Prudent Financial Approach to the New Year

As the world steps into a brand-new year, a significant number of individuals are looking to address the lingering consumer debts from the previous year, a financial burden they hope to avoid carrying into 2024. The first prudent measure to undertake is to inventory debts and evaluate available resources for repayment, prioritizing those with high-interest rates and bypassing early repayment penalties.

Aligning Income with Debt Obligations

It’s paramount to juxtapose monthly income against debt responsibilities to identify surplus funds that can be directed towards reducing debt. This may necessitate generating additional income or curbing expenses to create a surplus. Renowned financial coach, Shula Newland, champions the idea of establishing a savings account before aggressively addressing debts. This acts as a safety net for unforeseen expenses, thus averting the accumulation of further debt. A sentiment echoed by David Boyle, formerly of Sorted, who underscores the significance of small, regular contributions to savings in managing unexpected costs and alleviating stress.

Avoiding New Debts

Moreover, abstaining from accruing new debts, especially from ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes or credit cards, is crucial. Balance transfers for credit card debt should not be perceived as an invitation to spend more. Concentrated repayment strategies, such as targeting high-interest or small debts can prove effective, and debt consolidation may be a suitable option, provided it presents favorable terms.

Seeking Financial Mentorship

Procuring financial mentorship can be beneficial, particularly for those grappling with overwhelming debts. Early communication with lenders is also recommended to restructure loans and avoid additional fees or penalties in cases of financial hardship. This approach to debt management seeks to offer relief and stability for the fiscal journey in the new year.

0
Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street Banker's Unexpected Windfall from Old Coal Mine Investment

By Saboor Bayat

Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling

By Geeta Pillai

Minor Price Reduction for Commercial LPG in India

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits, Inoperative Accounts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Barbados Braces for Economic Challenges in 2024 Due to Global Shipping ...
@Barbados · 5 mins
Barbados Braces for Economic Challenges in 2024 Due to Global Shipping ...
heart comment 0
RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-operative Banks

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-operative Banks
Sweeping Financial Changes to Hit UK this January

By Saboor Bayat

Sweeping Financial Changes to Hit UK this January
India Reports Record High Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2023-24

By Rafia Tasleem

India Reports Record High Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2023-24
Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
1 min
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
2 mins
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
2 mins
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
3 mins
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
4 mins
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
5 mins
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
5 mins
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
5 mins
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
6 mins
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app