Malta's New Emergency Plant to Secure Energy Supply During Summer 2024

In the sweltering heat of Malta's summer, the specter of power outages looms large. But this year, Enemalta, the nation's power company, has a plan to keep the lights on and the air conditioners humming. By summer 2024, a new 60-megawatt temporary diesel-powered emergency plant will be operational in Delimara, providing an additional power source in case of damage to primary electricity supplies.

A Pricey Solution to a Pressing Problem

The €46 million plant, which will be used for a maximum of 500 hours a year, is a costly but necessary investment, according to Enemalta CEO Ryan Fava. "Without this plant, we cannot guarantee the country's energy supply," he warned. The decision to invest in the plant was announced by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who emphasized the need to address the unprecedented increase in energy demand.

An Exemption from Environmental Impact Assessment

Despite concerns over the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) granted an exemption for the plant due to its limited impact on the environment. Nationalist MP and shadow environment minister, Rebekah Borg, criticized the decision, arguing that the plant is a result of unplanned labor migration and lack of infrastructural investment.

Preventing a Repeat of Last Summer's Outages

Last summer, Malta experienced power cuts amid rising temperatures, leaving many residents and businesses in the dark. The new plant aims to prevent a repeat of those outages by providing an additional power source during peak demand periods. In addition to the plant, the government is also laying 70 kilometers of cables to further prevent outages.

With the plant expected to address the unprecedented increase in energy demand, Malta is taking steps to ensure that its residents and businesses can stay cool and connected during the hottest months of the year.

