Malta’s FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies

In the heart of the Mediterranean, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) in Malta finds itself in a conundrum. In 2023, the regulatory body imposed a total of 3.36 million euros in administrative fines against 144 entities. However, a staggering 60% of these fines remain unsettled. The figures, unveiled by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in parliament, reveal that only 1.4 million euros were received from 96 subjects.

Legal Challenges and Unpaid Fines

The process of collecting these fines is riddled with challenges. Fines levied by the FIAU can undergo alterations following court decisions. When an FIAU ruling is contested, the fine remains unpaid until a final court decision is in place. This delay in proceedings contributes to the stark figure of unpaid fines.

Controversy Surrounding the FIAU’s System

The FIAU’s method of imposing fines has faced significant backlash. Critics argue that the FIAU acts as the prosecutor, judge, and juror, a system that has been described as ‘institutionalised incest’ by Justice Toni Abela. The constitutional court declared the fines unconstitutional as they infringed the fundamental right to a fair hearing before an unbiased court. This judgement emphasized the necessity for such penalties to be imposed by a court, rather than an administrative body that may harbor potential conflicts of interest.

A History of Disputes

Over the years, the Maltese courts have contested numerous FIAU fines. At least five verdicts have been ruled against the FIAU, with more cases still awaiting judgement before the constitutional court. The FIAU has been the subject of 21 constitutional cases and has incurred 147,000 euros in legal fees. The collection of fines by the FIAU has seen significant fluctuations over the years. In 2019, despite issuing fines close to 4 million euros, only 37,050 euros were collected. The following year witnessed a surge to 2.1 million euros during a period of heightened global scrutiny.

The current situation raises profound questions about the efficacy of the FIAU’s system and the broader implications for Malta’s regulatory landscape. It underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of the system to ensure fairness, transparency, and effectiveness in the imposition and collection of fines.