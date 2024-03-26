Malta Enterprise Rolls Out Tax Credits for Electric Vehicle Leasing and Charging Infrastructure

The transition towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly modes of transportation has taken a significant leap forward in Malta, with the introduction of a new incentive scheme. Malta Enterprise, the island's economic development agency, has unveiled a program designed to encourage businesses to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) by offering financial incentives in the form of tax credits for leasing EVs and investing in charging infrastructure. This initiative aligns with the European Union's ambitious goal to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Details of the Green Mobility Scheme

Under the "Green Mobility Scheme", businesses that lease electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles can receive substantial tax credits. The scheme not only supports the leasing of EVs but also extends financial assistance to companies investing in the necessary recharging infrastructure for electric or hydrogen vehicles. For those obtaining a loan to finance these investments, Malta Enterprise has pledged to cover the interest rates for a duration of three years. This dual approach aims to accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles while ensuring the requisite charging support infrastructure is in place.

Eligibility and Benefits

To be eligible for the scheme, enterprises must have a minimum of five full-time employees and must be registered on the Malta Business Registry. The program is structured to offer more substantial benefits to smaller businesses, encouraging them to make the switch to cleaner transportation options. Small businesses in designated assisted areas can claim up to 55% of their investment in charging infrastructure back through tax credits, while those outside such areas are eligible for 50%. Large businesses, meanwhile, can recover 25% of their expenditure. When it comes to leasing, the scheme offers a tax credit that offsets the additional cost of leasing an electric or hydrogen-powered vehicle over one with an internal combustion engine, with small businesses enjoying a higher percentage of the difference back in tax credits.

Anticipated Impact and Application Window

With a budget of €7.5 million allocated to the scheme, applications will be accepted until September 2026, or until the funds are fully utilized. This forward-thinking initiative by Malta Enterprise is poised to significantly boost the number of electric and hydrogen vehicles on Malta's roads, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and pollution. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia have emphasized that this scheme is a critical step towards achieving Malta's environmental sustainability goals and aligning with the broader EU strategy for climate neutrality.

As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate change, Malta's proactive approach serves as an exemplary model of how targeted financial incentives can drive the transition towards greener, more sustainable transportation solutions. By incentivizing businesses to adopt electric vehicles and invest in the necessary infrastructure, Malta is not only contributing to the global fight against climate change but also paving the way for a cleaner, healthier future for its citizens.