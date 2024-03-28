Malta Achieves 'Largely Compliant' Status in OECD Tax Transparency Report, Vows Further Improvements

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently announced that Malta has been rated as 'largely compliant' with the international standards for transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes. This rating is a step up from its previous 'partially compliant' status, reflecting Malta's ongoing efforts to align with global tax transparency norms. The country has committed to addressing the recommendations provided by the OECD to further enhance its compliance framework.

Progress and Recommendations

Following a 'partially compliant' rating in 2020, Malta requested a supplementary review in 2021, leading to the recent upgrade in its compliance status. The Global Forum's Peer Review Group, responsible for the assessment, noted Malta's introduction of new compliance monitoring measures and its efforts in removing inactive companies from the register. However, the report also outlined areas for improvement, including the need for better supervision and enforcement actions to ensure the availability of essential information such as identity and ownership details.

Challenges and Responses

The 2020 report had identified challenges in the timely handling of information requests, largely due to resource constraints. Although Malta has made some progress, the OECD has issued new recommendations focusing on the legal and regulatory framework, particularly concerning the disclosure of nominee shareholders. Malta has expressed agreement with the report's findings and recommendations, underscoring its dedication to enhancing its framework and practices in line with international standards.

Global Context and Future Commitments

Malta's journey towards improved tax transparency comes at a crucial time, following its previous placement on and subsequent removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list of jurisdictions under scrutiny for not doing enough to combat financial crime. Malta's commitment to adhering to international tax transparency standards demonstrates its resolve to strengthen its position in the global financial community. As the country works to implement the OECD's recommendations, the focus remains on enhancing its legal and regulatory framework to meet and exceed global expectations.