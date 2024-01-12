en English
Business

Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Decline Against US Dollar Amid Positive US CPI Data

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Decline Against US Dollar Amid Positive US CPI Data

The Malaysian ringgit’s decline against the US dollar continued last Friday, closing lower due to the impact of the US consumer price index (CPI) data that surpassed expectations. This resulted in a shift of investors towards safe-haven assets. The ringgit fell further, reaching 4.6455/6500 from the previous day’s 4.6425/6455.

Ringgit’s Stability Amid US CPI Data

Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, Chief Economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, stated that the ringgit remained relatively stable, trading between RM4.642 and RM4.648. According to him, the higher-than-expected US CPI for December 2023 had a minimal effect on the ringgit, causing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to dip slightly by 0.05% to 102.238 points.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Conflict

Adding to the financial dynamics, oil prices surged on Friday following US and British strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen. These strikes were in retaliation for the group’s attacks, which were supported by Iran in the Red Sea since the end of last year.

Performance Against Other Major Currencies

At the close of trading, the ringgit was traded lower against major currencies. It weakened against the euro, the British pound, and the Japanese yen. The ringgit showed mixed performance against other ASEAN currencies as well but managed to rise against the Singapore dollar. However, it fell against the Thai baht, the Philippine peso, and the Indonesian rupiah.

Business Finance Malaysia
