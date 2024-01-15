en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Maker (MKR) Price Surges as Whale Investors Accumulate Significant Holdings

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Maker (MKR) Price Surges as Whale Investors Accumulate Significant Holdings

Maker (MKR), a key player in the cryptocurrency market, has seen an impressive price surge of nearly 70% over the past month. This bullish trend is primarily attributed to significant accumulation by whale investors, signaling a profound confidence in the long-term growth potential of the token and the Maker ecosystem.

Whale Wallets Acquire Substantial MKR Holdings

According to data analysis platform LookOnChain, ten whale wallets have collectively acquired 32,759 MKR within the last month. This substantial acquisition, valued at around $66.66 million, represents 3.55% of the circulating supply of Maker.

Notable Transactions

Among the notable transactions is a withdrawal of 12,103 MKR, worth approximately $24.63 million, by a wallet identified as 0xd520. Another significant transaction involved wallet 0x04e9, which withdrew 4,802 MKR, valued at $9.77 million, from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance just 20 days ago. This wallet is reported to have sent the MKR back to Binance 16 hours ago, distributing it to two new addresses, possibly as a strategy to avoid on-chain tracking.

Implications for Maker and the Cryptocurrency Market

The current uptrend and significant accumulation of MKR by whale wallets underscore a sustained confidence in Maker’s decentralized stablecoin framework. As a leading player in the growing adoption of decentralized finance applications, this surge in investor interest reveals the expanding influence of Maker in the cryptocurrency landscape.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
15 mins ago
Toshi and Bonk Cryptocurrencies Report Over 40% Growth in a Week
Notable movements have been observed in the cryptocurrency market, with specific tokens, namely Toshi (TOSHI) and Bonk (BONK), registering an upward trajectory of over 40% in value within a mere week. These cryptocurrencies are leveraging the power of blockchain technology to create unique ecosystems, providing both utility and value to their holders. Toshi’s Remarkable Leap
Toshi and Bonk Cryptocurrencies Report Over 40% Growth in a Week
SinVerse Revolutionizes Virtual Reality Gaming with Groundbreaking Updates
2 hours ago
SinVerse Revolutionizes Virtual Reality Gaming with Groundbreaking Updates
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy
4 hours ago
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy
UN Warns of Surging Misuse of Cryptocurrency Tether in Southeast Asia
18 mins ago
UN Warns of Surging Misuse of Cryptocurrency Tether in Southeast Asia
XRP Healthcare Ascends to XRPL Network's Validator Nodes, Aiming to Revolutionize Global Healthcare
2 hours ago
XRP Healthcare Ascends to XRPL Network's Validator Nodes, Aiming to Revolutionize Global Healthcare
Long-Inactive Ethereum Address Springs Back to Life: A Sign of Early Investor Movement?
2 hours ago
Long-Inactive Ethereum Address Springs Back to Life: A Sign of Early Investor Movement?
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
8 seconds
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
43 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
45 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
49 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
52 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
58 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
59 seconds
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
1 min
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
1 min
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
44 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app