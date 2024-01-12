en English
Business

MakeMyTrip Ltd’s Impressive Stock Performance and Financial Growth in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
MakeMyTrip Ltd’s Impressive Stock Performance and Financial Growth in 2024

MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical Sector, kicked off the year 2024 on a strong note, with its stock price escalating 5.00% to $47.68 on January 11. The stock oscillated between a high of $47.91 and a low of $45.21, eventually closing at $45.41.

Promising Growth Over the Past Year

Within a 52-week range, MakeMyTrip has demonstrated substantial growth, with the stock price varying from a low of $22.50 to a high of $48.50. The company has also witnessed a remarkable yearly sales growth of 18.05% and an annual earnings per share (EPS) augmentation of 45.67% over the past five years. This year, the company’s EPS skyrocketed by a whopping 728.60%.

Financial Strength and Market Position

MakeMyTrip boasts a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, with 66.46 million shares outstanding and a float of $60.29 million. The company’s 50-day moving average stands at $43.79, while the 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company’s workforce of 4090 employees contributes to a generation of $144,997 per employee, and an income per employee of -$2,768.

The stock has a Receivables turnover of 11.32 and a Total Asset turnover of 0.44. It enjoys a gross margin of +23.08%, an operating margin of +3.51%, and a pretax margin of -2.05%. The company’s insider ownership stands at a significant 43.20%, contrasting the institutional ownership of 53.02%.

Anticipated Growth and Performance

Despite a net margin of -1.91% and a return on equity of -1.33%, analysts forecast earnings of $47.68 per share for the current fiscal year and anticipate an EPS increase to $1.05 for the next year. Over the next five years, analysts predict an EPS growth of 1.00%. MakeMyTrip’s quick ratio is 1.48, with an average true range (ATR) of 1.47, a PE ratio of $202.46, and a Beta score of 1.21. The price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months is 7.39, and the diluted EPS for the same period is $0.24, expected to reach $0.15 in the next quarter, and $1.05 in one year.

Surge in Volume and Positive Volatility

The company’s stock volume has seen an uptick compared to the same period last year, with a stochastic %D of 51.51% and a 100-day raw stochastic average of 93.46%, indicating a significant rise. The stock’s historic volatility over the past 14 days is 28.65%, lower than the 33.62% in the past 100 days, suggesting a positive future outlook.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

