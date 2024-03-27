Major Energy Shifts: Offshore Wind Bids, Chemours Recovery, Holtec's Nuclear Venture, Keysight's Acquisition, and Global Hydrogen Push

Wednesday marked a significant day for energy and technology sectors, witnessing multiple pivotal developments. Offshore wind developers, including Iberdrola, Engie, and Orsted, submitted bids for a tri-state solicitation, indicating a robust interest in renewable energy expansion. Concurrently, Chemours reported a reduced fourth-quarter loss, signaling a potential turnaround. In a historic move, the U.S. Department of Energy backed Holtec International with a $1.52 billion loan to recommission an 800MW nuclear plant in Michigan, a first in U.S. history. Meanwhile, Keysight Technologies eyes a significant expansion with a formal offer for Spirent Communications, highlighting the growing importance of telecommunications infrastructure. Amidst these developments, the push for green hydrogen sees a global call for eased U.S. tax credits, emphasizing the critical role of policy in shaping the future energy landscape.