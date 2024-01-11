en English
Business

Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts

Major banks are on the brink of unveiling their fourth-quarter earnings reports, an event closely monitored by financial analysts and investors worldwide. However, not all banks are expected to meet the earnings forecasts. According to Michael Kantrowitz, a seasoned financial analyst with Piper Sandler, three prominent banks – Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – may fail to hit their projected earnings marks.

Anticipated Earnings Misses

The forecasted misses for these three banking giants are not based on guesswork but stem from Kantrowitz’s thorough analysis and deep understanding of the financial sector. However, the exact reasons propelling these earnings expectations remain undisclosed. The performance of big banks during earnings season is of significant importance to investors and analysts, providing crucial insights into the broader economic environment and the health of the financial sector.

Impact on Market Sentiment and Investment Strategies

The anticipation of these earnings reports, coupled with the potential for some banks not to meet expectations, could inevitably influence market sentiment. This development could also play a crucial role in shaping future investment strategies. The banking sector serves as a barometer for the economy, and underperformance in their earnings might hint at underlying economic issues.

Looking Ahead

As the earnings season unfolds, all eyes will be on these banks. While some may miss the mark, others could surprise the market with better-than-expected results. Nevertheless, these predictions serve as a reminder of the inherent uncertainties in the financial world. Amidst these uncertainties, analysts like Kantrowitz continue to guide investors, armed with their expertise and in-depth analysis, shedding light on the complex dynamics of the banking sector and the economy at large.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

