Major Banks Settle FPI Regulation Case with SEBI, Pay Rs 39.36 Lakh in Charges

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) - In a significant development within India's financial regulatory landscape, HDFC Bank, HSBC, Citi Bank, and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over a case involving alleged non-compliance with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) regulations. These leading financial institutions have collectively paid Rs 39.36 lakh to settle the charges, marking a pivotal moment in the enforcement of FPI norms in the country.

Advertisment

Background and Allegations

The case stemmed from observations made by SEBI on October 5, 2021, regarding certain FPIs from the province of Manitoba, which were deemed ineligible for registration or renewal under the current FPI norms. SEBI's investigation revealed that designated depository participants (DDPs) including Deutsche Bank AG, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, and Citi Bank had granted registration or renewal to these ineligible FPIs. Additionally, HDFC Bank was found to have allowed an ineligible FPI to transact in the Indian securities market, contravening the SEBI (FPI) Regulations, 2019. This prompted the regulator to issue Show Cause Notices (SCN) to the implicated banks on June 19, 2023, leading to the initiation of adjudication proceedings.

Settlement and Payments

Advertisment

In response to the SCNs, the banks filed settlement applications with SEBI, proposing to resolve the matter without admitting or denying the findings. After a thorough review by SEBI's internal committees and the High Powered Advisory Committee, the settlement was accepted with the banks agreeing to pay a total of Rs 39.36 lakh. As part of the settlement, Deutsche Bank AG contributed Rs 11.05 lakh, HSBC paid Rs 10.87 lakh, HDFC Bank contributed Rs 9.18 lakh, and Citi Bank NA paid Rs 8.25 lakh, thereby closing the adjudication proceedings initiated against them.

Implications and Outlook

This settlement highlights the rigorous enforcement of FPI regulations by SEBI and serves as a precedent for other financial institutions operating within the country's capital markets. It underscores the importance of compliance with SEBI's regulatory framework to ensure the integrity and stability of India's financial markets. This development also signals to foreign investors the country's commitment to maintaining a transparent and rule-based investment environment. As the financial ecosystem continues to evolve, the adherence to regulatory norms by all market participants remains crucial for fostering investor confidence and promoting sustainable growth in the Indian economy.