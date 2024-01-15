en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Major Banks’ Earnings Miss Estimates: Bank of America Emerges Resilient

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Major Banks’ Earnings Miss Estimates: Bank of America Emerges Resilient

In a turbulent landscape of financial upheaval, major banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, experienced a collective miss in earnings estimates, resulting in a 3.1% plunge in the KBW Bank stock index. The convoluted interplay of FDIC special assessments and other charges further compounded the fiscal woes of these banking giants. Despite this gloomy panorama, asset manager BlackRock emerged as a beacon of resilience with better-than-expected results.

Navigating the Financial Storm

The blended earnings growth rate for the quarter lingered at -0.1% year-over-year, superseding the end of quarter expectation of +1.6%. The Supercore CPI reading remained steadfast at 3.9% year-over-year. With the banking behemoths in the rearview mirror, the earnings season is projected to improve, ushering in a phase of positive year-over-year earnings growth.

The Silver Linings

Despite the financial turbulence, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are forecasted to reap the benefits of a robust investment banking backlog, according to the CFRA Research Director. On a positive note, JPMorgan Chase announced dividends on outstanding shares of preferred stock.

Bank of America: A Beacon in the Banking Turmoil

Bank of America’s Q4 results showcased strong earnings, with profits dipping but still outperforming analysts’ predictions. The bank’s trading revenue saw a modest increase, and its investment banking segment reported a 7% rise in fees. The bank’s balance sheet reflected a favorable contraction of unrealized losses on the securities portfolio, and the outlook for interest rates in 2024 has shifted, setting up more upside in the bank’s HTM asset portfolio. Traders are ahead of the Fed in anticipating rate cuts, and Bank of America shares have returned 28% since October 2023, outstripping the S&P 500. As the financial sector navigates this tumultuous period, Bank of America continues to be a stronghold for investors.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 mins ago
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
When Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, was wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, the personal toll was harsh and immediate. The system error led to Owen’s incarceration, causing him to miss his child’s first birthday, an irreplaceable moment lost to a technological failure. Unjust Consequences
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
19 mins ago
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
19 mins ago
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
17 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
18 mins ago
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
18 mins ago
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
4 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
4 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
8 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
8 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
9 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
10 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
11 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
11 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
13 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
19 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app