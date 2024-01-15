Major Banks’ Earnings Miss Estimates: Bank of America Emerges Resilient

In a turbulent landscape of financial upheaval, major banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, experienced a collective miss in earnings estimates, resulting in a 3.1% plunge in the KBW Bank stock index. The convoluted interplay of FDIC special assessments and other charges further compounded the fiscal woes of these banking giants. Despite this gloomy panorama, asset manager BlackRock emerged as a beacon of resilience with better-than-expected results.

Navigating the Financial Storm

The blended earnings growth rate for the quarter lingered at -0.1% year-over-year, superseding the end of quarter expectation of +1.6%. The Supercore CPI reading remained steadfast at 3.9% year-over-year. With the banking behemoths in the rearview mirror, the earnings season is projected to improve, ushering in a phase of positive year-over-year earnings growth.

The Silver Linings

Despite the financial turbulence, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are forecasted to reap the benefits of a robust investment banking backlog, according to the CFRA Research Director. On a positive note, JPMorgan Chase announced dividends on outstanding shares of preferred stock.

Bank of America: A Beacon in the Banking Turmoil

Bank of America’s Q4 results showcased strong earnings, with profits dipping but still outperforming analysts’ predictions. The bank’s trading revenue saw a modest increase, and its investment banking segment reported a 7% rise in fees. The bank’s balance sheet reflected a favorable contraction of unrealized losses on the securities portfolio, and the outlook for interest rates in 2024 has shifted, setting up more upside in the bank’s HTM asset portfolio. Traders are ahead of the Fed in anticipating rate cuts, and Bank of America shares have returned 28% since October 2023, outstripping the S&P 500. As the financial sector navigates this tumultuous period, Bank of America continues to be a stronghold for investors.