Business

Maintaining Financial Resolutions: Insights from Experts

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Maintaining Financial Resolutions: Insights from Experts

As the new year unfolds, many individuals embrace the time-honoured tradition of setting resolutions for personal betterment, with financial betterment being a prominent focus. Yet, a startling revelation from Hargreaves Lansdown’s statistics paints a different picture: approximately one-third of individuals set financial resolutions, but almost 20% falter within the first week. To shed light on this issue, a panel of experts sat down for a frank and enlightening discussion on a Radio 4 broadcast on January 3, 2024.

Understanding the Importance of Financial Commitment

Setting the tone for the panel was Professor Pragya Agarwal, a behavioural and data scientist whose insights offer a fresh perspective on the subject. She emphasised the importance of commitment to maintaining a budget, the necessity of an emergency fund, and the crucial role of expense tracking. The professor highlighted the need for revamping existing budgets and provided simple steps to help stick to budgeting goals in the New Year.

Intelligent Investing and Avoiding Risks

Joining the discourse was Laura Suter, Head of Personal Finance at AJ Bell. She honed in on the importance of maintaining financial resolutions and avoiding investment risks. Drawing from historical events, she illustrated the catastrophic losses suffered by Enron employees who invested their retirement savings solely in Enron stock. Her key message? Intelligent asset allocation and disciplined investing are paramount for outperforming the market.

Nurturing Good Money Habits

Martyn James, a consumer rights specialist, also chimed in with valuable advice. His focus was on nurturing good money habits, such as budgeting, saving, and wise spending. James highlighted the profound benefits of these habits, including stress reduction and overall well-being enhancement.

From Resolutions to Reality

Summing up the discussion, host Felicity Hannah urged listeners to make meaningful financial resolutions that align with life goals and motivators. Suggestions included going on a ‘spending fast’, living below one’s means, increasing savings rate, and automating savings and retirement contributions. The host also recommended seeking guidance from a financial coach for accountability. These strategies, panelists agreed, could well be the key to turning new year resolutions into lasting financial habits.

Business Finance
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

