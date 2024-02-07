Macerich Company Publicizes Q4 2023 Earnings Results: Detailed Analysis

The Macerich Company, a renowned real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in retail properties, has made its Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information available to the public. The documents have been posted in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, reflecting transparency and fostering investor confidence.

Unveiling Quarterly Results

To elucidate the results, Macerich's management scheduled a conference call on February 7, 2024. Those interested in participating in the call were required to register for a dial-in number and PIN code. The option to join a live webcast was also provided through a registration link, facilitating global participation and real-time interaction. A replay of this webcast will remain accessible on the company's website for 90 days post the live event, ensuring the availability of information to stakeholders unable to attend the live session.

Macerich's Real Estate Footprint

Macerich, holding a strong focus on high-end retail real estate in densely populated U.S. markets, owns approximately 46 million square feet of real estate. This primarily includes regional town centers that serve as hubs of retail activity and commercial interaction, thereby contributing significantly to local economies.

Award-Winning Sustainability

The company has consistently emphasized sustainability in its operations, earning a top Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for nine consecutive years. This recognition reflects Macerich's commitment to minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within the real estate industry.

Regulation FD and Financial Measures

In compliance with Regulation FD, Macerich intends to utilize its Investor Relations website for disclosing material nonpublic information. Financial measures such as Net Operating Income (NOI) and Funds From Operations (FFO) are reconciled to GAAP measures in the earnings release and supplemental filed with the SEC, and are accessible through the Investor Relations website. This approach ensures transparency and adherence to financial reporting standards.

Lastly, the company provides contact information for investor and media inquiries, facilitating open communication and ensuring prompt resolution of queries.