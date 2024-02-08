MaaT Pharma: Pioneering Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies and Transforming Healthcare

In the ever-evolving landscape of medical technology, MaaT Pharma, a trailblazer in the field of biotechnology, has released an update on its share capital and voting rights as of January 31, 2024. The French company, renowned for its Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) for cancer patients, reported a total of 11,616,413 shares in its share capital. This figure also represents the theoretical voting rights, while the effective voting rights, which are exercisable at a General Meeting, stand at 11,592,907.

A Clinical Journey: From Bench to Bedside

MaaT Pharma's commitment to transforming healthcare through microbiome therapies is evident in its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). The trial, which commenced in March 2022, underscores the company's dedication to advancing the boundaries of medical science and improving patient outcomes.

The company's gutPrint discovery and analysis platform is instrumental in this mission. By identifying novel disease targets and evaluating drug candidates, the platform is a cornerstone of MaaT Pharma's research and development efforts.

Harnessing the Power of Microbiome: A Novel Approach

The human microbiome, the collective genetic material of the microbes living in and on the human body, is increasingly recognized as a critical factor in health and disease. MaaT Pharma is at the forefront of harnessing this potential, developing therapies that manipulate the microbiome to treat a range of conditions.

One such therapy is the use of procyanidin C1 (PCC1) for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). A recent study demonstrated that PCC1 pretreatment resulted in anti-inflammatory effects and protection against multiple pathological phenotypes in an IBD mouse model. Furthermore, the study showed alterations in the fecal microbiome composition, providing proof of principle for multiple interventions, including PCC1 Fecal Microbiome Transplant (FMT), and valeric acid supplementation for treating IBD.

Standardization and Collaboration: Keys to Success

MaaT Pharma's success in this nascent field is underpinned by its standardized manufacturing processes and collaboration with world-leading scientists and regulators. By integrating microbiome therapies into clinical practice, the company is not only transforming the lives of patients but also reshaping the future of healthcare.

As MaaT Pharma continues its clinical trials and research, the global community watches with bated breath. The potential of microbiome therapies to revolutionize healthcare is immense, and MaaT Pharma is leading the charge.

Listed on Euronext Paris under the ticker MAAT, MaaT Pharma's journey is a testament to the power of innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the human body. As the company continues to unlock the secrets of the microbiome, it offers hope and healing to countless patients worldwide.