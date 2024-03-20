M-PESA Safaricom and Onafriq Unite: Remittances Revolution for Ethiopia

M-PESA Safaricom has entered a transformative partnership with Onafriq, Africa's premier digital payments network, to enable seamless international money transfers to Ethiopia. This collaboration, approved by the National Bank of Ethiopia in 2023, marks a significant step forward in facilitating financial support for Ethiopians, leveraging the extensive reach of both entities across the continent.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership for Economic Empowerment

The alliance between M-PESA Safaricom and Onafriq is poised to revolutionize the remittance landscape in Ethiopia. By tapping into Onafriq's vast network, which connects 500 million mobile money wallets and 200 million bank accounts, the partnership ensures Ethiopians can receive money from abroad directly to their mobile phones. This initiative is particularly timely, as remittances to sub-Saharan Africa have surged to $54 billion in 2023, with Ethiopia being a major beneficiary. Paul Kavavu, General Manager at Safaricom Ethiopia, emphasized the partnership's role in offering a formal, efficient channel for the Ethiopian Diaspora to support their families back home, thereby fostering financial inclusion and economic growth.

Leveraging Digital Infrastructure for Remittances

Advertisment

The strategic collaboration leverages Onafriq's digital infrastructure to facilitate not just the flow of remittances into Ethiopia but also to enhance domestic and cross-border transactions. This is a leap forward in realizing Ethiopia's digital transformation strategy, contributing significantly to the country's financial inclusion goals. The ease of remittances is expected to bolster the economy by providing a formal avenue for the inflow of foreign currency, thus supporting Ethiopia's broader economic ambitions.

Implications and Future Prospects

This partnership between M-PESA Safaricom and Onafriq is more than just a business collaboration; it's a pivotal move towards economic sustainability and poverty reduction in Ethiopia. By simplifying the process of remittances, this initiative not only benefits individual recipients but also has the potential to significantly impact the nation's GDP. Looking ahead, the success of this partnership could serve as a model for similar initiatives across Africa, highlighting the critical role of digital finance in economic development.