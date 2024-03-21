M-PESA Safaricom and Onafriq Partner for Ethiopia Remittances, Boosting Africa's Digital Payments

Safaricom, a leading telecommunications company, has entered a landmark partnership with Onafriq, Africa's premier digital payments network, to revolutionize the way remittances are sent to Ethiopia. This collaboration, approved by the National Bank of Ethiopia in 2023, is set to enhance financial inclusion and digital transformation across the continent.

Breaking New Ground in Digital Remittances

At the core of this partnership is the integration of Safaricom's M-PESA service with Onafriq's vast digital infrastructure. This merger enables Ethiopians to receive international remittances directly to their mobile phones without the necessity of a conventional bank account. With sub-Saharan Africa experiencing a significant increase in remittance flows, reaching $54 billion in 2023 according to the World Bank, Ethiopia stands as a key beneficiary with over $5 billion in annual remittance receipts. This partnership not only simplifies the remittance process but also offers a secure and formal channel for the Ethiopian diaspora to support their families back home.

Connecting Continents

Onafriq's network spans 40 African countries, connecting 500 million mobile money wallets and 200 million bank accounts. This extensive reach is expected to facilitate seamless domestic and international transactions, thereby playing a pivotal role in realizing Ethiopia's digital transformation strategy. Paul Kavavu, General Manager at Safaricom Ethiopia, emphasized the partnership's goal to make payments easier and more accessible, thus potentially impacting Ethiopia's economy positively by providing a formal remittance channel.

Implications for Sustainable Development

The collaboration between M-PESA Safaricom and Onafriq is not just a financial venture; it's a step towards achieving broader sustainable development goals in Ethiopia and across Africa. By fostering financial inclusion and streamlining remittance flows, this partnership could significantly reduce poverty levels and stimulate economic growth. Moreover, it underscores the importance of digital transformation in the financial sector, setting a precedent for future initiatives aimed at enhancing the continent's digital ecosystem.

This groundbreaking partnership between M-PESA Safaricom and Onafriq marks a significant milestone in Africa's journey towards digital financial inclusion. By facilitating easier and more secure remittances to Ethiopia, it underscores the transformative power of digital technology in fostering economic growth and social development across the continent. As this initiative takes root, it will likely inspire similar collaborations, further propelling Africa towards a more digitally inclusive future.