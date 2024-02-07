LVS Advisory's Portfolios Grow, Highlights Calumet Specialty Products; Las Vegas Sands Corp Reports Strong Growth

It's been a positively volatile year for investors, with the High-Yield Bond Index and the S&P 500 Total Return Index surging 12.5% and 26.3%, respectively. Amid this financial rollercoaster, New York City-based investment firm, LVS Advisory, has reported a 6.2% gain for its Event-Driven portfolio and a 7.0% gain for its Growth Portfolio in 2023, as per its fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter.

Calumet Specialty Products: A Top Pick

Despite the relatively modest gains, one name in LVS Advisory's portfolio stands out: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). The company, specializing in specialty hydrocarbon products, was highlighted as one of the firm's top picks. As of February 6, 2024, Calumet's stock was valued at $16.23 per share, showcasing a one-month return of -4.25% and a 52-week loss of 9.18%. The company holds a market capitalization of $1.298 billion.

Calumet's Position Among Hedge Funds

Interestingly, despite Calumet's niche market and its apparent attractiveness to LVS Advisory, the stock failed to make the list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. In fact, according to the same database, Calumet was held by 5 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter, consistent with the previous quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp Financials and Recognition

In other financial news, Las Vegas Sands Corp reported a net income of $380 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, and a total revenue of $2.79 billion. The company's earnings per diluted share stood at $0.50, evidencing consistent revenue growth over the past four quarters. This robust financial performance has not gone unnoticed. For the 10th time, the company has been recognized as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, a testament to its strong reputation and industry leadership.

However, as with any investment, potential risks persist. For Las Vegas Sands Corp, these risks include stock price volatility and regulatory challenges in their expansion plans. For Calumet, the lack of wider hedge fund interest and a recent dip in share value may be cause for investor caution. Yet, these companies remain steadfast in their respective industries, navigating the waves of the financial markets with a balance of ambition and prudence.