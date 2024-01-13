en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Luxury Assets: The New Collateral for Business Loans in England and Wales

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Luxury Assets: The New Collateral for Business Loans in England and Wales

In a groundbreaking development, limited companies in England and Wales now have the option to leverage their luxury assets to secure loans. Suros Capital, a specialist firm in this innovative lending genre, offers funding of up to 70% of the appraised value of these luxury assets, which include items like fine art, luxury and classic cars, watches, and fine wine collections. The firm has made it possible for companies to receive these funds within 24 hours, providing quick and efficient financial solutions to businesses in need.

The Challenges of Traditional Lending

Business Development Director of Suros Capital, Ed Blackmore, emphasised the challenges businesses might encounter in 2024 due to the fluctuating economic climate. The difficulties in securing funding from banks for expansion or consolidation have been exacerbated by the stringent lending criteria that banks have recently adopted. This traditional method of securing loans often involves a rigorous vetting process, including the review of company accounts, corporate credit checks, and the requirement of directors’ personal guarantees.

A New Approach to Lending

Suros Capital’s service offers a fresh approach to lending, bypassing these conventional procedures. The firm has noted a significant 40% increase in loan enquiries for business purposes in the past year. In response to this growing demand, Suros Capital has raised its loan to value limits for certain luxury assets such as diamonds, jewellery, and watches. This evolution in the lending industry has opened up new avenues for companies to access funds, particularly when traditional methods may fail.

Future Prospects

The firm’s unique asset-backed lending service may prove to be a game-changer, offering a lifeline to companies struggling to secure funding in an uncertain economic climate. This innovative approach also presents an attractive alternative for businesses seeking to bypass red tape and receive quick access to capital. With the continued rise in demand for such services, the asset-backed lending industry could shape the future of business financing.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations
In a significant move to reinforce its anti-money laundering measures, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) updated its norms on January 12, 2024, concerning foreign investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The updated rules aim to align with the criteria for identifying beneficial ownership as specified in the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of
SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union
2 mins ago
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union
PlayStation India Slashes PS5 Bundle Prices, Rumored Controller Upgrade on Horizon
2 mins ago
PlayStation India Slashes PS5 Bundle Prices, Rumored Controller Upgrade on Horizon
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore
35 seconds ago
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
1 min ago
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift
1 min ago
Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
31 seconds
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
33 seconds
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
1 min
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
1 min
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
2 mins
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
2 mins
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
2 mins
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
2 mins
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
3 mins
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
48 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app