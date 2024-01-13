Luxury Assets: The New Collateral for Business Loans in England and Wales

In a groundbreaking development, limited companies in England and Wales now have the option to leverage their luxury assets to secure loans. Suros Capital, a specialist firm in this innovative lending genre, offers funding of up to 70% of the appraised value of these luxury assets, which include items like fine art, luxury and classic cars, watches, and fine wine collections. The firm has made it possible for companies to receive these funds within 24 hours, providing quick and efficient financial solutions to businesses in need.

The Challenges of Traditional Lending

Business Development Director of Suros Capital, Ed Blackmore, emphasised the challenges businesses might encounter in 2024 due to the fluctuating economic climate. The difficulties in securing funding from banks for expansion or consolidation have been exacerbated by the stringent lending criteria that banks have recently adopted. This traditional method of securing loans often involves a rigorous vetting process, including the review of company accounts, corporate credit checks, and the requirement of directors’ personal guarantees.

A New Approach to Lending

Suros Capital’s service offers a fresh approach to lending, bypassing these conventional procedures. The firm has noted a significant 40% increase in loan enquiries for business purposes in the past year. In response to this growing demand, Suros Capital has raised its loan to value limits for certain luxury assets such as diamonds, jewellery, and watches. This evolution in the lending industry has opened up new avenues for companies to access funds, particularly when traditional methods may fail.

Future Prospects

The firm’s unique asset-backed lending service may prove to be a game-changer, offering a lifeline to companies struggling to secure funding in an uncertain economic climate. This innovative approach also presents an attractive alternative for businesses seeking to bypass red tape and receive quick access to capital. With the continued rise in demand for such services, the asset-backed lending industry could shape the future of business financing.