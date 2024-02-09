Luxembourg Sees Second-Highest EU Price Hike for Store-Bought Pizza and Quiche, Eurostat Reports

In an unexpected turn of events, Luxembourg has reported a significant surge in the prices of store-bought pizza and quiche, according to a Eurostat survey released on National Pizza Pie Day in the United States. The tiny nation witnessed a staggering 11.3% increase in December 2023 compared to the previous year, making it the second highest within the European Union.

A Tale of Two Countries: Luxembourg and Hungary

Hungary took the lead with a remarkable 13.4% hike, while Luxembourg followed closely behind. This sharp contrast highlights the disparate economic landscapes and shifting consumer trends across the EU.

The Eurostat report reveals a more comprehensive picture, with Luxembourg's overall consumer prices rising by 3.2% annually in December, surpassing the eurozone average of 2.9%. This increase, combined with growing inflation, signals a potential shift in the EU's economic balance.

The EU's Pizza Price Paradox

While Luxembourg grappled with skyrocketing prices, the EU average for pizza and quiche prices climbed by a comparatively modest 5.9% during the same period. This figure marks a stark departure from the previous year, when Luxembourg boasted the lowest increase in the EU at 7%, while the EU average soared to 15.9%.

Disruptions in grain exports and the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to affect food prices across the EU. The ripple effect of these factors is evident in the fluctuating prices of flour-based products, such as pizza and quiche.

Neighborly Comparisons

Among Luxembourg's neighbors, Belgium experienced a modest rise of 1%, Germany's prices increased by 9.9%, and France's by 7.8%. The Netherlands, however, bucked the trend with a 0.9% decrease in prices.

The survey encompasses various pizza types, including the much-debated Hawaiian pizza with pineapple, by categorizing pizza and quiche as flour-based products with various toppings.

As consumers in Luxembourg contend with the rising cost of their favorite comfort food, the broader implications of these price hikes remain a topic of interest for economists and policymakers alike. The Eurostat report serves as a sobering reminder of the complex interplay between global events, consumer preferences, and the price of a humble slice of pizza.