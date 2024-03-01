Luton Council Escalates Complaint Against EY Over Unsigned Historic Accounts

Luton Borough Council has officially lodged a complaint against Ernst and Young (EY), its external auditors, due to unresolved issues concerning the signing off of historic accounts dating back six years. This dispute notably involves discrepancies related to the development consent order (DCO) costs of the council's airport company, London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL). With multiple deadlines missed and additional concerns raised by EY, the council is actively seeking resolution and clarity on its next steps.

Advertisment

Unresolved Audit Sparks Concern

At a recent scrutiny finance review group meeting, the issue of the unsigned 2018/19 accounts was brought to the forefront. Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks highlighted the council's formal complaint to EY and questioned the potential actions available should the firm fail to respond adequately. Dev Gopal, LBC's director of finance, revenues, and benefits, outlined the steps taken by the council, including engagement with the Public Sector Audit Appointments (PSAA), which oversees the appointment of auditors to UK councils, to understand contractual rights and possible recourse.

Exploring Contractual Rights and Remedies

Advertisment

Gopal's discussions with the PSAA are aimed at navigating the council's options in light of the audit stalemate. Although EY has acknowledged the council's complaint, the resolution remains pending, prompting considerations of further actions, including involving the PSAA as an arbitrator. The financial implications of additional audit work and the council's stance on potentially disputable charges were also discussed, emphasizing the council's commitment to resolving the audit issues in a timely and fair manner.

Next Steps and Potential Implications

As Luton Borough Council awaits a detailed response from EY and the forthcoming auditor's letter, the situation underscores the complexities of public sector auditing and the challenges in achieving consensus on financial assessments. The outcome of this dispute could have broader implications for the accountability and transparency of public entities and their relationships with external auditors. With all eyes on the next moves by EY, the PSAA, and Luton Borough Council, the resolution of this matter will likely serve as a precedent for handling similar disputes in the future.