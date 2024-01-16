Lumber Market and Financial Instruments: A Comprehensive Update

On the week ending January 5, 2024, the lumber market experienced significant fluctuations. Western S-P-F 2x4 2&Btr KD (RL) was quoted at US$452 mfbm, marking a weekly increase of +9% and a yearly increase of +28%. Another notable performer, Southern Yellow Pine East Side 2x4 2&Btr KD (RL), was priced at US$470 mfbm, a +2% rise from the previous week and a +19% increase compared to the same week last year.
A Closer Look at the Lumber Market
Fast forward to the week ending January 12, 2024, the Madison’s Lumber Prices Index recorded a flat trend, settling at US$476 mfbm. This stability in the North America construction framing softwood lumber prices indicates a steady lumber market. This trend was mirrored in the surge in housing starts in November 2023, hinting at a robust state of the lumber market.
Financial Instruments Trading Activity
Moving onto the financial front, categories such as LIBOR-1 month, US Treasury Bills, and Eurodollars had no open contracts. This lack of trading activity is noteworthy and prompts a closer examination of the market dynamics.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) Report
The Producer Price Index report highlighted a 14.6 percent year-on-year decrease in softwood lumber. This decrease was also reflected in the monthly figures, with December recording a 0.1 percent slump. Other building materials like gypsum building materials, ready-mix concrete, and steel mill products were also included in the report, providing a comprehensive view of the market's current state.