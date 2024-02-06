LuLu Group Paves the Way for $1 Billion IPO: A Regional Trend

LuLu Group International, the Middle East's leading hypermarket chain, is making strides in its plans for a potential initial public offering (IPO) that could rake in a minimum of $1 billion. The conglomerate is investigating the possibility of a dual listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, a move which, if executed, would mark it as one of the few regional companies to undertake such a venture. The IPO, expected to launch in the latter half of the year, will likely encompass the principal business of LuLu in the Gulf Cooperation Council, although the specific operations to be included in the listing are yet to be determined.

LuLu's Market Dominance

The company, which boasts an extensive international presence with operations spanning 26 countries and a workforce exceeding 70,000, was valued at over $5 billion in 2020. This valuation followed a significant investment by a firm associated with Abu Dhabi's royal family. LuLu Group's forthcoming move aligns with its previous fundraising efforts when it successfully raised $2.5 billion in 2022 to refinance its debt, a preparatory step for the anticipated IPO.

LuLu's Growth Journey

LuLu Group, founded by Indian entrepreneur Yusuff Ali in the 1990s, has experienced marked growth, with its annual revenue hitting the $8 billion mark. The company had previously contemplated an IPO and solicited pitches from investment banks in 2022 but postponed the plans. The current announcement aligns with the proliferating trend of public listings in the region, as evidenced by the dual listing of Americana Group in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2022.

Regional Trend Towards Public Listing

This prospective IPO is not just a significant move for LuLu Group but also a reflection of the growing trend of public listings in the region. It mirrors the dual listing of Americana Group in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2022, underlining a regional shift towards public ownership.