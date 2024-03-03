Ludhiana's Government Departments Owe PSPCL ₹27 Crore in Unpaid Bills

In a revealing turn of events, Ludhiana's government offices have accumulated dues totaling over ₹27 crore to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), with the civil hospital leading at a staggering ₹9 crore. This financial strain highlights systemic issues within PSPCL, exacerbated by delayed government subsidies and other departments defaulting on payments.

Advertisment

Financial Strain on PSPCL

The financial duress plaguing PSPCL has become more evident in recent times. An official, speaking anonymously, shed light on the challenges faced by the corporation, including delayed subsidies and defaults by government departments. In February, PSPCL faced a significant setback as it failed to disburse salaries on time for the first time, attributing the delay to a 'technical glitch'. However, employees protested, suggesting the delay was due to the state government withholding nearly ₹3,100 crore in pending bills and failing to clear subsidy bills amounting to ₹5,400 crore.

Top Defaulters Revealed

Advertisment

Data provided by PSPCL places the health and family welfare department as the largest defaulter with dues amounting to ₹27 crore, and the civil hospital in Ludhiana alone owes over ₹9 crore. Following closely is the water supply department with more than ₹5 crore in unpaid bills, and the district court with over ₹2.5 crore. These outstanding payments underscore the financial challenges faced by PSPCL in managing its operations and providing uninterrupted services to the region.

Efforts to Recover Dues

Ludhiana zone chief engineer Inderpal Singh mentioned that discussions were ongoing at the secretarial level to settle the dues. However, the official highlighted the delicate balance PSPCL must maintain in dealing with defaulting government departments providing essential services. "We will face criticism if we take any action," the official remarked, indicating the complexity of recovering dues without disrupting critical services to the public.

As PSPCL grapples with this financial conundrum, the situation sheds light on the broader challenges of managing state-owned enterprises and the intricate interdependencies between various government departments. The outcome of these deliberations and potential strategies for recovery could set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future, not just in Punjab but across other states facing similar challenges.